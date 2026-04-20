LeBron James Will “Dog Walk” Rockets If Kevin Durant Doesn’t Recover, Claims Lakers Star’s Ex-Teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the first playoff game against the Houston Rockets in a one-sided contest. And that’s simply because LeBron James ruled the court like he was back in his prime. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant sat courtside with an injured right knee. With the second game breathing down their necks, the Rockets’ biggest concern would be KD’s injury. Because what if he doesn’t return?

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“If KD don’t play against, if he don’t play, LeBron will dog walk this sh–,” ex-Lakers star Iman Shumpert said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I’m being 100% serious, though. It’s not going to be like this dominating version of LeBron, but LeBron’s best attribute is his basketball mind.”

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On Saturday, LeBron James put out his finest playmaking. He opened the game like a master conductor. First, he took control early, stacking eight assists in the first quarter alone. Every pass felt calculated. Every read looked effortless. As a result, his teammates found easy buckets and confidence. By the final buzzer, that rhythm grew into 13 total assists. The offense never stalled. Instead, it flowed smoothly, possession after possession, all driven by his sharp mind.

“He does matchups better than anybody that we’ve seen. And that’s from matching up as a team, who gets to shoot on what side of the court, what percentages will work out in his head. That’s what he’s good at,” Shumpert added. The bigger picture stands out. Over the years, comparisons have followed him everywhere. However, LeBron keeps breaking those molds. His power, court vision, and split-second decisions create something rare. Therefore, he exists in his own lane. Few players blend dominance and intelligence this seamlessly.

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“So KD better get healthy. If KD’s not healthy and Houston has to manufacture points in a brand new way that they haven’t done all year when they’ve gotten comfortable doing everything,” Shumpert further pointed out. Moreover, because of LeBron James’ game-play against the Rockets, Lakers legend Derek Fisher claimed that the 41-year-old superstar is in his “Magic Johnson Era.”

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James currently operates with a Magic Johnson-like grip on offense, and Derek Fisher sees it as a phase where control can still deliver titles. Magic once averaged 11.2 assists, while LeBron posts 7.4, yet the twist stands out. LeBron pours in 26.8 points against Magic’s 19.5. Therefore, he blends scorer and creator into one relentless force, shaping games with both vision and fire.

Therefore, the Rockets need Kevin Durant on the floor for disruption against the Los Angeles Lakers. If not, then… LeBron James will be standing on the other end.

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The Houston Rockets’ fall against LeBron James & Co

The Los Angeles Lakers dictated the game in their 107–98 win with pure offensive rhythm. They shot a scorching 60.6% and racked up 29 assists, constantly shifting the defense. Even with a few careless turnovers, their shot-making stayed sharp. As a result, the Houston Rockets struggled to keep pace, especially as their own offense stalled.

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Meanwhile, Houston’s issues ran deeper. They hit only 37.6% of their shots, despite grabbing 21 offensive rebounds for extra chances. However, 13 turnovers and missed looks kept hurting them. Ime Udoka pointed to execution, not opportunity. Although the offense ranks sixth overall, it still leans heavily on a few creators, and without Kevin Durant, everything unraveled.

At 37, Kevin Durant continues to bend expectations. He delivered 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while suiting up for 78 games in his first Houston season. That marks his busiest run since 2018–19 with the Golden State Warriors. Moreover, he joined an elite company, matching the 26-5-4 threshold alongside Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Imago Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Kevin Durant (center) watch during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, his impact stretched far beyond numbers. Houston leaned heavily on Durant, and the results showed. They caught fire late, winning 9 of their last 10 games before locking in the fifth seed in the West. However, his health now looms large. Everything shifts depending on his availability.

Therefore, the Lakers-Rockets series now hangs on one question. The Houston Rockets must get Kevin Durant back, or they risk losing control completely. Meanwhile, LeBron James continues to dictate every possession with precision and calm authority. Therefore, the Los Angeles Lakers hold the edge, and unless Houston responds fast, the gap will only widen.