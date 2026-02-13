LeBron, Savannah React to Bryce James’ Announcement Ahead of NBA All-Star Rising Star Game

As the NBA world is keeping an eye out for LeBron James’ sightings in Inglewood, his attention is on Arizona. Specifically with the upcoming ESPN College Game Day spectacle. Arizona State’s clash with Texas Tech will be front and center as part of ESPN’s slate across six consecutive days of college hoops. Bryce James, a freshman guard for the Arizona Wildcats, probably won’t have time to watch out for his dad’s 22nd All-Star appearance.

He recently took to social media to personally invite fans to a high-stakes weekend in Tucson that features both the men’s and women’s programs on the national stage. The announcement, which highlights a massive ESPN College GameDay doubleheader featuring Arizona Women’s Basketball vs. Arizona State and Arizona Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, immediately drew vocal support from his parents, LeBron and Savannah James.

LeBron wasted no time hyping up his younger son while showing some Wildcat loyalty. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the four-time MVP shared Bryce’s post to let everyone know that’s his “Twin!!”

That was his subtle way of encouraging fans to show up for the Wildcats’ weekend, further solidifying the family’s deep connection to the Tucson program.

Meanwhile, Savannah James, who recently warmed hearts when she praised Bryce for his “silent hustle,” re-shared the invitation with a sweet message, “Him so cutie!! 🥰🥰” Clearly mom’s excited for Bryce’s Arizona chapter.

It would be interesting if Savannah makes it to Tucson to cheer him in person while LeBron James has to go to Inglewood for the All-Star Games.

Bryce’s Growing Impact in Tucson

ESPN’s College Game Day slate from February 10 to 15 will feature the Wildcats games on February 14 in Tucson. That’s the day before the main All-Star Game in which LeBron James is a reserve for team USA Stripes.

The upcoming games serve as a pivotal moment for Bryce. A year after he officially committed to the University of Arizona, he announced his decision to redshirt for the Wildcats. The decision delays any prediction for his NBA debut and playing alongside his dad and brother.

While redshirting will give the freshman more time to develop his game at the collegiate level, fans wondered if it tied into James potential retirement plans. When the Lakers played against the Nets, after the love Brooklyn showed Bronny in his spare minutes, Bron effectively removed all pressure about tying his future to his kids off his sons.

“My legacy is my kids. That’s the most important. My kids, my community, my family, that’s all that matters to me,” the 41-year-old dad of three said last week.”

It echoes the Lakers star’s previous sentiments when Bryce’s place in the Wildcats rotation was cause for speculation. James has maintaned that every decision has been Bryce’s since he committed to ASU and as parents, they’ve supported him.

The upcoming ESPN College GameDay appearance marks one of the biggest platforms for the program since Bryce joined, placing him directly in the spotlight as he navigates his rookie collegiate season.As the James family prepares for a busy All-Star break, their eyes remain fixed on Tucson, where the next generation of the James brood continues to find its rhythm under the bright lights of the Big 12.