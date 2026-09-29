LeBron’s Knicks Rejection, Curry Walks Off in Disbelief, Doncic Welcomes Leadership Role & More From NBA’s Media Day

Before we hop into the actual NBA Media Day discussion, here’s something funny. Some members of the Kings’ media were caught on a hot mic talking about several players on the team at Media Day.

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“Ben Simmons… Cringe, cringe, he’s lucky he’s fine… Zach’s [LaVine] cute, but his personality fu**ing annoys me. It just seems like he’s hell of like a prick.”

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No one expected to hear such comments on a live microphone. But that’s what happened. And the hot-mic moment was only the beginning. While there were plenty of talking points, we’ll focus on a few that have been at the center of attention. And the first one is surely about LeBron James.

LeBron James revealed why he rejected the Knicks

At Philadelphia 76ers Media Day, LeBron James sat down at the podium and tossed his name placard onto the ground with a smile before asking reporters, “You guys know who I am, right?”

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He then revealed something that was not previously known to everyone.

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James said playing for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden was a genuine option during his free-agency considerations. However, he ultimately decided against joining them after New York won the 2026 NBA championship over the San Antonio.

“I had visions of playing in Madison Square Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” James said. “One of the best places I’ve ever played. I think it’s the No. 1 arena in the world, as far as for a basketball player.”

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The turnaround came after the finals.

“But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, ‘Hey, I can’t.’ I couldn’t do it.”

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James recognized how joining a newly crowned championship roster could have been viewed by the media and fans. He even joked, “Y’all wouldn’t have let me lay that down at all.”

Still, James made it clear that he has plenty of respect for the New York Knicks. He gave credit to the franchise and its star, Jalen Brunson.

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“Much respect to the Knicks, obviously, an unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out to Jalen Brunson; I love that guy, he’s unbelievable. But, yeah, I’m happy where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to it.”

While James cleared it all, his Team USA teammate, Steph Curry, also had a memorable moment during his Media Day appearance.

Steph Curry couldn’t believe it

At Golden State Warriors Media Day, a reporter brought up comments made earlier by head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr had said he did not mind that many analysts and fans were projecting the Golden State Warriors to miss the playoffs altogether this season.

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Upon hearing how low the outside expectations had fallen, Curry reacted with theatrical disbelief. He interrupted the question with a shocked expression and asked, “That’s how bad it is — to make the playoffs?! It went from championship to playoffs?!”

Smiling and laughing, Curry threw his hands up in mock frustration, muttered “Damn” again as he walked away, and abruptly ended his session at the podium.

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It was clearly done in jest and highlighted Curry’s humorous side. On the other side, Luka Dončić welcomed his new leadership role following LeBron James’ departure.

Luka Dončić is excited about his new role

At Los Angeles Lakers Media Day, Luka Dončić stepped into the spotlight as the primary leader of the franchise following James’ move to Philadelphia. Dončić made it clear that taking on the responsibility of leading one of basketball’s most iconic franchises into its next chapter is a challenge he welcomes.

When asked about becoming the team’s main franchise centerpiece, Dončić noted that leading a team is nothing new to him.

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“I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it’s not new to me, but I feel great. I feel excited,” he said. “I’m ready to go. It’s been a long time since I played basketball, so I’m ready.”

Dončić acknowledged the pressure and legacy that come with leading the franchise. Reflecting on the stars who came before him, from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, he said he understands the weight and significance of the role.

However, although Dončić now sits at the center of the post-LeBron James era in Los Angeles, he emphasized that the responsibility will not fall solely on his shoulders. He highlighted a shared commitment alongside Austin Reaves and new frontcourt addition Walker Kessler.

Now fully recovered from a hamstring issue, Dončić enters training camp without restrictions as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors on October 21.

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Kawhi Leonard addressed the situation on Media Day

At Toronto Raptors Media Day, Kawhi Leonard directly addressed the NBA’s investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers’ salary-cap circumvention case before shutting down further questions and turning his attention toward his return to Toronto.

Leonard opened his press conference by acknowledging the elephant in the room surrounding the investigation into his former team.

“I know why some of you guys came. You want to hear about the investigation. But talking with the NBA and the PA, I think the best decision is to move forward and focus on my time being a Toronto Raptor.”

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Refusing to dwell on the summer’s drama, Leonard also expressed regret over how the situation affected his offseason preparation.

“I already was a distraction for the past 70 days, and I wasn’t able to meet my teammates, do any of that minicamp stuff with them. So moving forward, I just want to talk about the Toronto Raptors today.”

When reporters pressed him further about the fallout, including the NBA penalties imposed on the Los Angeles Clippers and his personal fine, Leonard directed them back to his previous statement.

“They released a statement that you can go back to and look at. Like I said, I just want to focus on basketball again and being a Toronto Raptor.”

Bronny James shared his thoughts on his father’s departure

At Los Angeles Lakers Media Day, Bronny James emphasized his desire to establish his own identity in the NBA. He said his father understands his goal of making a name for himself, developing his career, and continuing to grow as a player. That, he added, serves as daily motivation to prove himself.

“You guys know me as Bronny. My real name is LeBron. I’ve been doing this for however long, so I think it’s a motivating factor for me just getting up every day and trying to prove myself as Bronny instead of LeBron,” he said.

As for no longer being teammates with his father this season, Bronny admitted that it will be a different experience.

“It’s something different for sure. I’m excited for the experience, experience something different with him not being here, and to see how the staff treats me without him being here.”

When asked about LeBron James as his father, the young Lakers guard added, “He knows that I want to make a name for myself. I’m excited to see him on Christmas.”

And that’s a wrap on Media Day. There were plenty of surprising, funny, and unexpected moments before the new season gets underway.