‘LeBronto’ Remark Steals Spotlight From Kyle Lowry as LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Goes Viral

Kevin Love, LeBron James’ former teammate and a 2016 NBA champion, was greeted by boos when he took the stage at Kyle Lowry’s retirement celebration in Toronto.

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Love was among the special guests at “Kyle’s Block Party” on Saturday at Maple Leaf Square, better known as Jurassic Park. The event brought together the city and several members of Lowry’s Raptors circle to celebrate his nine seasons in Toronto. Instead of ignoring the reaction from the crowd, Love leaned into it and brought up one of the most recognizable moments from Toronto’s playoff history.

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“This is Kyle’s day, but isn’t this LeBronto?” Love said.

The “LeBronto” nickname became popular during the dark postseason stretch from 2016 to 2018, when James and the Cavaliers repeatedly eliminated the Raptors from the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, including back-to-back series sweeps in 2017 and 2018. Love was a central figure on those Cleveland teams alongside James, making his presence and playful jab at Lowry’s event carry an added layer of irony for the Toronto crowd, who endured a brutal 2-12 postseason record against the Cavs during that era.

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The Raptors put together the free daytime celebration to honor Lowry’s career with the franchise. Former teammates DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, Danny Green and CJ Miles were among those involved in the weekend celebrations. Former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was also part of the event.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented Lowry with the Key to the City during the celebration. The Raptors are also set to retire his No. 7 jersey on January 10, 2027, after their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Lowry played nine seasons for Toronto and made six All-Star teams during that time. He was part of the team that won the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2019 and still holds Toronto’s franchise records for assists, steals and three-point field goals.

Danny Green also used the celebration to reflect on what made the 2019 championship special for Toronto.

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In a video shared by ESPN NBA on X, Green was asked how winning with the Raptors compared with the other championships he had experienced.

“A few things, well one, we did it for a whole country. And two, I was just talking with the guys downstairs, we had a parade like I’ve never seen before. The most unbelievable, crazy parade that lasted three hours longer than it was supposed to because we did it for a whole country. For Halifax, Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, all of Canada, a lot of love,” Green said.

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Green was also asked about Lowry and the qualities that stood out during their time together in Toronto.

“I don’t think it’s extraordinary, but anybody you ask or will tell you when you ask about Kyle is his tenacity and his heart. Because at his size, to do what he does, you have to have a lot of heart. And he always showed up for his teammates, he was gritty on both ends of the floor, made big shots, made big plays. But he is the true definition of heart over height.”

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There was another side of Lowry that Green felt did not always come across to people watching from outside the locker room.

“I think everybody, well, not everybody, you guys don’t know it as much, but most people know you need a little a**hole in you. Excuse my language. He wasn’t afraid to be tough at times with guys and coaches when he needed to be. Because you need that chip, you need that guy that’s going to be edgy, right? So, he got a little a**hole in him.”

That competitiveness followed Lowry throughout his time with the Raptors. Along with his production on the court, it became part of the way teammates remembered him as Toronto built toward its first championship.

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Love’s “LeBronto” comment gave the celebration a brief reminder of Toronto’s playoff battles with James and Cleveland. Green’s remarks, meanwhile, shed more light on the teammate Lowry was during the Raptors’ championship run.