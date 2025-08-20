Legendary Celtics Broadcaster Puts Bill Chisholm Ownership on Notice After Wyc Grousbeck Decision

The Boston Celtics closed a defining chapter this week. Wyc Grousbeck’s two-decade tenure at the helm officially ended, passing the torch to Bill Chisholm and a new investor group. What looked on paper like a business transaction instantly became something more: a test of whether this new ownership could match the weight of a legacy built on banners and trust.

But the story doesn’t end with congratulations. As voices from the Celtics universe weigh in, one stands out: legendary broadcaster Mike Gorman. His words hint at high expectations and unseen challenges, promising a closer look at how the new ownership must prove itself on and off the court. Fans and insiders alike are now watching: can Bill Chisholm’s group meet the bar set by Grousbeck and the team’s championship legacy?

If there was any doubt about how strict that standard would be, Mike Gorman erased it. “Every Celtic fan should read this to understand what a high bar the new group faces on and off the court,” the legendary broadcaster wrote on social media. For Gorman, who has lived the ups and downs of the franchise for decades, the comment wasn’t casual. It was a pointed reminder that ownership here is unlike anywhere else.

That’s no small statement. For a man who has narrated countless Boston seasons, championships, and collapses, Gorman rarely wades into front-office chatter. But his words carried weight: a reminder that Chisholm isn’t just inheriting a basketball team, he’s taking the reins of a civic institution where legacy, culture, and community matter as much as wins.

The stakes are obvious. Under Grousbeck’s leadership, Boston raised two titles, including the 2024 championship that restored the franchise’s claim to the top of the NBA mountain with banner No. 18. His departure, confirmed earlier this summer, came after he sold his majority stake in the team, paving the way for Chisholm’s takeover.

Pagliuca, in his farewell, underscored just how special the ride has been. From the growth of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Kevin Garnett’s iconic cry of “anything is possible,” he left no doubt about what made the Celtics unique. “As a lifelong Celtics fan and a co-owner and managing partner for the past 23 years, the Celtics’ success has always been, and will continue to be, what’s most important to me,” he wrote. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The Wyc Grousbeck Decision

The Celtics confirmed earlier this summer that Wyc Grousbeck would step down after more than 20 years at the helm, selling his majority stake in a transaction valued at over $6 billion. The move was described as a “pivot decision” designed to give the new group full control while ensuring continuity for the franchise’s leadership and operations.

Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck cheers on the Celtics during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

Grousbeck will remain in a primary leadership role, managing day-to-day operations. This ensures that Bill Chisholm and his team have championship-earning leadership in both basketball decisions and organizational stewardship, giving them the guidance to shape Boston’s future.

The legacy Grousbeck leaves behind is formidable. Over his tenure, Boston not only returned to championship contention but also reinforced its identity as a league leader in both competitive excellence and community engagement. Chisholm’s group now inherits a thriving franchise, yet with the understanding that maintaining and building on that legacy will be scrutinized at every turn.