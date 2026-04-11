Legendary Commentator Mark Jones Reveals Reason Behind Leaving ESPN After 36 Years, Shares Retirement Plans

Fans usually expect shakeups before the playoffs begin but not this. The biggest change is coming to the broadcast side after Mark Jones’ announcement. ESPN’s cornerstone of 36 years is preparing to call his final broadcast for the network. The 64-year-old veteran will sign off following Sunday’s regular-season finale between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic. In a new NBA media rights era, Jones’ exit from ESPN signals the end of a four-decade long chapter in sportscasting.

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The announcement was obviously shocking to college football and NBA fans who’ve grown accustomed to Jones’ voice over the games. In fact, fans are often demanding he replace certain other ex NBA players-turned-commentators on air. It just proves he’s going to be sorely missed.

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While Sunday marks the end of his journey with ESPN, Jones has made it clear that this is not a retirement. Through a BlueSky post, he revealed his reason behind the decision.

“It’s been a memorable journey these decades with the ABC/ESPN family, but I have decided that it’s time to move on,” Jones wrote. “As I move on to my next chapter I believe my best work is yet to come. I’ll be out there cookin’ hotter than fish grease!” That’s such Mark statement!

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After his exit, Jones will be a media free agent on the hunt for the next opportunity. A shift that’s becoming increasingly common since the $72 billion media rights era has made streaming the primary source of sports.

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Sportscenter’s Elle Duncan is now leading Netflix’s WNBA catalogue. It was said her move set off a ‘stampede’ inside ESPN both to fill her void and copy her move to streaming. The shift in the media business has also led few to speculate why Mark Jones and ESPN parted ways.

Did ESPN fire Mark Jones?

This news predictably led to some some speculation that it was not Mark Jones’ choice to leave. Some outrightly wonder if ESPN fired Jones. However, Jones and the network have moved quickly to clarify that the decision was entirely his own.

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According to Miami-based reporter, Barry Jackson, who spoke directly with Jones and network officials, the veteran play-by-play man is leaving “by choice.” Jackson noted on social media that Jones “simply felt it was time.” He also confirmed, “ESPN says he could have stayed if he wanted,” effectively shutting down rumors that the move was part of a broader round of network layoffs.

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ESPN confirmed the departure in a glowing statement, acknowledging the massive void his exit will leave. “Mark has made an enduring impact at ESPN since 1990, serving as a signature voice primarily within our NBA and college football coverage,” the network stated. “We’re grateful for Mark’s countless contributions and we wish him continued success.”

To honor his 36-year tenure, ESPN plans to air a special tribute during Sunday’s 6:00 p.m. ET broadcast of the Celtics-Magic game.

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This past season alone, he was on marquee assignments, including Christmas Day broadcasts and a premier slot in the 2024 College Football Playoff first round. His versatility has seen him cover everything from the WNBA to the NBA Finals on a global scale.

The industry is now watching closely to see where the legendary free agent lands next. Many analysts suggest that Jones is perfectly positioned for the shifting media landscape, with streaming giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix expanding their sports library. His biggest advantage is he’s entering the market on his own terms.

With his departure, ESPN loses one of its most recognizable voices, but the sports world likely hasn’t heard the last of Mark Jones’ high-energy delivery.