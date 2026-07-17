Legendary NBA Announcer David Steele Ends 37-Year Run With the Same Franchise

An era of broadcasting brilliance has come to a close in Central Florida. David Steele, the legendary play-by-play announcer who has served as the definitive voice of the Orlando Magic since the team’s inaugural 1989 season, has officially announced his retirement, bringing a magnificent 51-year sportscasting career to an end.

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Steele took to social media to share his decision, reflecting on the four decades he spent as the voice of Florida sports.

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“It was a great run, but a 51 year sportscasting career comes to an end,” Steele posted in a heartfelt thread on X.com. “Thanks to all who played a part along the way, at WJHG Panama City and WLOS Asheville, at Western Carolina U, and at Florida, which was a career changing opportunity with the Gators. But the biggest thank you to the Orlando Magic who gave so much to me and my family for 37 amazing years. I was so fortunate to work for this organization, my 2nd family. Calling games was great, but the people, the fans, the relationships mean the most.”

Following an outpouring of gratitude, he concluded his moving statement by prioritizing a new phase of life centered around family and his loved ones.

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“Now it’s time to put the focus on things other than career.. Family.. Faith, an earnest recommitment.. A servant attitude.. All good things come to an end, and for those wondering..yes, this is anything. “

The Jacksonville native also left a parting video message for the fanbase in his signature style, giving us one last broadcast of the soundtrack of the Orlando Magic.

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“Hi, Magic fans. Even though I am confident that I’ve picked the right time to put down the Magic microphone, I just wanted to give a big thank you to you, the fans, for all of your support throughout the years… For 37 seasons, it was my privilege to broadcast Magic games. It was really the thrill of a lifetime… I’ll be watching Dante and JT right along with you, and I’ll see you at the championship parade down Orange Avenue. That will be the most anything of all anythings.”

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As he hangs up the mic, Orlando has nothing but gratitude for the true cornerstone of the Magic community.

A familiar voice will continue David Steele’s legacy

Steele’s legacy with the franchise began in 1988 when he first interviewed with the team’s late co-founder, Pat Williams. He spent the franchise’s first nine years on the radio broadcast before permanently transitioning to the television booth in March 1998, where he spent 28 years narrating the iconic exploits of Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway, and Dwight Howard.

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His most legendary call remains the time he got excited in the 1995 playoff series against the returning $45 Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

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“Anderson is there with him. . . Anderson, trying to steal it. Jordan dribbles around him. Clock is down to 12. And Anderson stole the ball! Hardaway picks it up. 2-on-1. Penny bounce pass to Grant. He dunks it! 6.2 seconds to go!” He roared on the mic during Game 1. Beating Michael Jordan and going to the Finals was the highlight of that young franchise and Steele had the front row seat to it.

His legendary contributions earned him a well-deserved induction into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2019.

In an official statement released by the franchise, Magic Chairman Dan DeVos paid tribute to the icon.

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“You can’t have a memory of Orlando Magic basketball without David Steele’s voice being a part of it. David handled everything with professionalism and class, and he will forever be entrenched in this franchise’s history. ‘Is This Anything?’ We’d say David was everything to the Orlando Magic. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

As Steele mentioned in his farewell video, he will be succeeded by long-time studio host and sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli alongside color analyst Jeff Turner.

In a statement, Marchitelli thanked Steele for preparing him to fill in his very big shoes.

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“Working with David Steele for the past 20 years has been the highlight of my career. He is an absolute legend and I can’t thank him enough for everything he has taught me along the way.“

But fans are now looking forward to an era in which Steele will be seated among them and, hopefully, see the franchise’s first championship.