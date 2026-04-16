“Let Me Cry About This Loss”: Kawhi Leonard Addresses Clippers Future After Draymond Green, Warriors End Playoff Hopes

The Los Angeles Clippers and the usually roaring Intuit Dome were left speechless. The Warriors’ late-game rally ended their season in emphatic fashion. But who thought one Play-In result could have a ripple effect on the future? The Thunder are already beneficiaries of the Clippers’ loss. Now, the franchise has to deal with Kawhi Leonard, who will enter the final season of his contract next season.

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Everything has shuffled around the team except ‘The Klaw’ since 2019. He last signed a three-year, $153 million extension, keeping him until next year. But after trading away James Harden and Ivica Zubac, does Leonard still believe the Clippers are the right fit? The star didn’t offer much when questioned about his future.

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“I want to let me cry about this loss a little bit more. And you know, we’re going to have our discussions when that time comes,” Leonard said during his press conference.

The Clippers do have time. That’s until June 30, 2026, to negotiate an extension, or else Leonard becomes a free agent in 2027. So far, the organization has been on great terms with their ace. But it’s hard to ignore the factors that could affect not only the Clippers but also Kawhi Leonard’s decision.

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Imago Apr 2, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The NBA is still actively investigating its dealings with Aspiration. If proven guilty, not only could they face a hefty fine, but also restrictions on keeping Leonard. Moreover, it’s the organization’s pivot to get younger that mainly stands as the barrier. The Clippers don’t control their draft picks for a few years, and the two-time Finals MVP will turn 35 soon.

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If winning is the priority, does Leonard believe the currently constructed roster gives him the best shot? If the franchise doesn’t believe it, they would think hard about offering Kawhi Leonard max money in his twilight years. Regardless, it’s a pivotal decision that will dictate the Clippers’ future as a franchise.

Kawhi Leonard hails Draymond Green’s effort in the Warriors’ win

The Clippers’ calamitous downfall against the Warriors may have helped put things into perspective. The Clippers were relatively healthy, only without Bradley Beal. The Warriors were without Jimmy Butler and had Porzingis on a minutes restriction. Yet, they pulled through with a 43-32 fourth-quarter performance.

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The game plan from Steve Kerr was clear. Make anybody except Kawhi Leonard beat them. And his main defender, Draymond Green, did a job so marvelous that the Clippers star had to show respect.

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“They had a great game plan. Just being physical all game. Making sure I don’t get no catch-and-shoot shots. Blitzing every, you know, pick and roll. Getting in the post, seeing two bodies. And then you know, Draymond, Hall of Fame defender. So yeah, it was hard to even get shots up,” Kawhi Leonard said after the game.

He wasn’t just limited by Green. Leonard was put in prison, as he got just two shots in the fourth quarter. The Warriors’ defensive anchor even produced a sublime steal against Leonard during the Warriors’ game-winning run. It was a thrilling contest, where Kerr won the chess match against Ty Lue.

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And the Clippers will now decide whether they try to go again or skew towards a complete rebuild. They still have a 32-year-old Bradley Beal, an experienced scoring guard who should be available to start the new campaign. Their team as set, has strong principles with a coach who refuses to lose on purpose.

It’s a culture that could very well breed success. But does Kawhi Leonard want to spend the last few years of his career believing in a chance, or would he rather go to a team that offers him a strong shot?