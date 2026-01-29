“Let That S–T Go”: Anthony Edwards’ Message to Stephen Curry Leaked After Trade Talk Rumors

Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards only participated in Sunday’s matchup, and it still produced a lot of talking points. Away from the box scores, the real story centered on what the two superstars actually said to each other on the court. Some claim it was trade ideas that Ant-Man shared with Steph to join him in Minnesota. But the apparent conversation was around the Warriors star’s choice of sneakers.

Since Stephen Curry’s breakup with Under Armour, he’s worn all types of shoes, and this game was no exception. In fact, he debuted new Adidas shoes called the Adidas Crazy Energy Plus. Their first conversation was when Steph reportedly asked Edwards if he liked the new shoes. The answer was yes, since Edwards is an Adidas ambassador. But during the game, the Warriors’ superstar decided to put away the three stripes shoes.

Instead, he chose Anta Kai 3 in the ‘Chinese New Year’ colorway. Edwards quickly noticed and had this to say. “Come on, man! What are those shoes? You gotta let that sh– go”. Curry felt he needed a change in his sneakers, mainly related to his performance. The 4x NBA champion started the game slowly, shooting 3-11 from the field. He wasn’t feeling the Adidas shoes, so he switched to some Kyries at halftime.

He scored 14 points in the second half and finished the game with 26. But there is another reason why Stephen Curry felt more comfortable wearing Irving’s signature shoe.

Curry has maintained that his goal is to pay tribute to players, teams, cities, and important elements of basketball history – not to send a message to potential business partners. Before traveling to face Minnesota, the Warriors faced the Mavericks in Dallas. That’s when Steph chose Anta Kai 3 and ditched his regular Nike Sabrina 3. Kyrie Irving is on the sidelines recovering from a torn ACL and could not play in his third signature sneaker.

So, Curry reached out to Irving for permission to debut the Anta Kai 3. “It’s nothing but mutual respect and admiration for what he’s done in his career,” Curry said after the game. On the court, it proved magical as he scored 38 points and was 8 of 15 from 3-point range on the night the Warriors’ superstar became the first in NBA history to attempt 10,000 shots from beyond the arc.

That’s why the Warriors superstar seemed more comfortable in the Anta Kai 3 than Adidas Crazy Energy Plus. Even though Edwards might have disapproved, the conversation between the two continued and led to more speculation online.

Will Stephen Curry join Anthony Edwards?

No doubt, a season-ending ACL injury for Jimmy Butler has derailed the Warriors’ championship hopes for now. The team is looking for another superstar to contribute alongside Stephen Curry‘s excellence. But what if the Golden State fails to acquire any key players? Should Steph then move out of the Bay Area? Well, at least that’s what the viral posts claim happened during the Wolves game.

Multiple social media accounts shared Anthony Edwards’ apparent pitch for Stephen Curry. The Wolves star supposedly said, “You know you should demand a trade. You, me, and Rudy…” The posts also claimed that Curry laughed as soon as he heard Rudy Gobert’s name. However, there is no truth to the viral rumor of the Warriors star switching sides. Even if that was said, it just proves the relationship that Curry and Edwards share.

This on-court banter is just the latest chapter in their public display of mutual respect, which was also evident back in December when Curry warmed up in Edwards’ signature sneakers. Steph wore the Clot x Adidas AE 1 Low during his warm-up routine and switched to the Adidas AE 2 ‘Blue Fusion’, both of which are signature sneakers of Anthony Edwards.