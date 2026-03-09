“Liability on Defense”: LeBron James-Luka Doncic Split Is the Only Way Forward for Lakers, Says Celtics Legend

On Sunday, a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers team brushed aside a gritty and resilient New York Knicks team. The backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves dictated the game, as both of them combined for a whopping 60 points on the night, leading L.A. to a 110-97 win. The pair once again showed that they can play as co-stars, further reigniting the conversation of the Purple & Gold being better off without the Akron native. But is that really the case?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, former Boston Celtics legend, Paul Pierce, thinks so. He believes that James isn’t the ideal fit alongside Doncic because of the overlapping skill sets both players possess.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just gonna call it how it is, yes. Luka and LeBron’s skill set is too repetitive with each other. It doesn’t mix and match, because if LeBron isn’t on the ball controlling the game, controlling decision making, it doesn’t feel right or look right,” he said.

“And then a liability on defence at the age of 41, it just is. Like, it just is what it is, and this is not taken away from LeBron’s greatness. You have to have a certain team built around Luka. And LeBron doesn’t fit that mold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So when you exclude LeBron out of the equation, it just everybody falls into the look of kind of mould of what they need,” Pierce further emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spot of shooting. They have another playmaker in Reaves. Like they had with Kyrie, and that’s all they need. They’re just missing a few pieces… The Lakers aren’t winning the championship anyway. With this roster construction. So it’s best to move forward with pieces that fit with Luka.”

The Celtics guard, who has had memorable battles with LeBron James back in the day, suggested in his statement that James’ best days are behind him. Well, that is true, as the 41-year-old has struggled on both ends of the floor this season, especially on the defensive end. He’s been spotted multiple times making errors while guarding a player or even lacking the hustle to get to the other end during a counterattack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to forget that the Lakers are 9-2 with the duo of Reaves-Doncic, while only going 11-6 when LeBron is also in the mix. And from a broader view, LeBron brings a 26-18 record; however, according to experts, that doesn’t stand up much against the duo.

With them handling the duties, the team has a +16.9 net rating, along with a 125.7 offensive rating and 108.8 defensive rating. With LeBron, again, that falls to a net rating of +1.5, 115.3 offensive rating, and 113.9 defensive rating. Furthermore, if we were to remove Doncic from the equation, then James and Reaves have gone 3-3, with a -4.7 net rating and a 120.7 defensive rating. And upon removing Reaves, James and Doncic land at similar numbers of-3.5 net rating, going 14-8 in those games.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what the data suggests is that the pairing hasn’t worked well when James shares the floor with only one of Dončić or Reaves, making the veteran the odd one out. Those lineups carry a negative net rating, with the team scoring below 118 points per game while conceding 120 or more.

The Lakers aren’t doing pretty well defensively, as they are currently ranked 21st out of all the teams with a 116.8 defensive rating, and LeBron James is a huge reason why. And yes, most of that has to do with his age, and also his struggle with injuries, but when a team is aiming for the championship, it cannot let something like this slide and needs to move on from its past. That said, do these things aim at LeBron’s retirement?

ADVERTISEMENT

What could be next for LeBron James?

Given the current state of affairs, it wouldn’t be shocking if LeBron James and the Lakers part ways at the end of the season. The collaboration has never felt entirely at ease. There has always been a feeling that LeBron and some fans never quite clicked, even after the championship run.

There’s also been behind-the-scenes tension, apparently. There were rumors earlier in the season that Jeanie Buss wasn’t totally happy with some internal developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, LeBron isn’t necessarily prepared to end his career just because of that. He is undoubtedly still capable of playing at a high level. There are a few places that naturally come up in conversations if he does continue. The Knicks are always mentioned whenever a superstar becomes available, and a plot involving Stephen Curry in Golden State would undoubtedly make headlines.

Still and all, Cleveland remains the popular option.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going back to the franchise that it all started with would be a great way of coming full circle. From a basketball perspective, too, it’s not too difficult to envision this kind of move. For one, having someone like LeBron James join a roster that already boasts young talent like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen could immediately elevate the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a move that could ultimately be beneficial to both sides. The Cavaliers will be getting a veteran presence who is still capable of winning, and the Lakers will be able to focus on trying to assemble a roster that is better suited to Luka Doncic.