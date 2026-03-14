“Lied to God”: Lamar Odom Makes Regretful Confession on Khloe Kardashian Marriage

One of the most exceptionally talented athletes of his era was Lamar Odom. At 6’10”, he had the build of a power forward, but he passed and handled the ball like a guard. Two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and the 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award are among his accomplishments. However, a lot of people think he never reached his full potential. And a large portion of that was linked to his early trauma-related substance abuse and personal struggles.

He was still doing okay in Los Angeles when he met Khloé Kardashian, and for a while, it appeared that his NBA career’s stability and success would finally help him move past those problems. Rather, things went the other way. His relationship eventually fell apart as his on-court performance started to decline. Odom’s life deteriorated, and his addiction problem got worse as his basketball career stalled and his marriage broke down, which he has a lot of regrets about.

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Odom’s new documentary, Netflix’s Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, is about to launch, and to discuss more about that, he recently appeared on a podcast where he spoke candidly about the regrets he still carries from his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

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“That’s probably one of my worst, you know, biggest mistakes ever. I told God I was going to take care of this woman and be with her forever, and I stepped out on Him. I lied to God in His face. Divorce could be like death. Mentally, I’ll be paying for it for the rest of my life,” the retired NBA star shared.

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Odom went on to discuss how difficult it has been for him to move on from the breakup. At times, he feels, emotionally, as though the breakup was only recently.

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Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009, and they were together until 2016. After filing for a divorce in 2013, she stayed with him and was by his side when the Lakers star suffered a near-fatal attack due to substance abuse in 2015.

Now, in the most recent part of the UNTOLD series, Netflix will revisit the darkest and most dramatic moments of his life. The documentary, titled Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, is set to release on the app on March 31 and goes far beyond a standard highlight-reel retrospective of a former NBA player.

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Rather, it takes a brutally honest look at Odom’s life off the court, including the chaos, health concerns, and intense public scrutiny that surrounded him. It’s set to show how he survived a nearly unthinkable string of medical emergencies, including six heart attacks and twelve strokes, all while being under continual media scrutiny. Khloé Kardashian will also appear in what might be one of her most open conversations yet about their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian reveals difficulties in dealing with Lamar Odom’s addiction during their time together

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom shared one of the most romantic and public love stories in the late 2000s. They got married in 2009, within a month of their first meeting. While the marriage lasted for seven years, it was an episode of personal and mental struggle for Kardashian, who stood by Odom’s side during his issues with substance abuse and overdose. Eventually, they separated and finalized the divorce in 2016.

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While Odom continues to regret his mistakes, Kardashian recently revealed how she sees things. “It made me sad because the demise of Lamar, hurt and affected every single one my family,” She said during the March 6 episode of The Kardashians season 6. “We still love and cherish him but like that man is just not there.”

In another episode, she was more empathetic towards the former Lakers star, but eventually she understood that she can’t change him from the inside. “I do believe that addiction is a disease,” she said at the time. “The truth is, no one can save someone from that except for that own individual. I tried countless times to save Lamar from that.”

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“You can’t keep doing f—— up s–t and expect people just to stay around,” she added. “I had to learn the hard way that I can’t save anyone in that position.”

The duo met after 10 years of their divorce for the premiere of The Kardashians season 6, and she labeled meeting Odom after so many years as ‘draining’, signifying that she is way past that relationship.