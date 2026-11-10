“Life Is Short”: Stephen A. Smith Makes Shocking Admission About LeBron James Feud as He Shares Championship Wish for 76ers Star

A feud that spilled onto the NBA hardwood. For years, Stephen A. Smith has been among LeBron James’ most outspoken critics, questioning his performances and decisions. But their differences reached a boiling point when the ESPN analyst brought James’ son, Bronny, into the conversation. What followed was a heated courtside confrontation that put their strained relationship under the spotlight.

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It’s no secret that Stephen A. is a Michael Jordan loyalist. So time and again, he has placed the Bulls legend over Bron in any rankings. But in 2025, the ESPN broadcaster even called out James Jr. and his development. While squarely putting the blame on James Sr. Now, after years of public disagreements, Smith appears ready to leave the bitterness behind.

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“We all know that I’ve had my issues with LeBron James and vice versa,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “I do not hate the man. I was pissed off at once upon a time, but I’m thoroughly over that. I’m 59 years old. Life is short. Ain’t got time for all of that. I wish him nothing but the best. And I’m looking forward to covering him as his career comes to an end over the next two years. Hopefully, he’ll win a championship for Philadelphia.”

LeBron James has committed to Philadelphia for the final stretch of his playing career, and Smith believes the veteran forward could have another championship run left in him. The relationship between the two became particularly strained in March 2025, following a confrontation courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game against the New York Knicks.

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The incident came after Smith repeatedly questioned the circumstances surrounding Bronny’s entry into the league and argued that his father’s influence had played a major role in making it happen. LeBron James took exception to those comments and confronted the ESPN personality during the game. SAS claimed that the then-Lakers star said, “You f***** with my son.”

In fact, Smith even said that confrontation made him “sad.”

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“That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me; that was a parent, and that was a father. And I can’t sit here and be angry.”

Then LeBron James spoke about the incident on the Pat McAfee show.

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Since Smith at that point had done multiple interviews and news segments about it, James made a stinging remark. He’s “on a Taylor Swift tour run right now. ”

Again, LeBron James insisted that he had no problems with any analysts or broadcasters criticizing Bronny James or any other player. But he felt Stephen A. crossed a line.

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“But when you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players.”

This comment from LeBron James meant another reply from Stephen A. Smith was coming.

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“And in this particular instance, as it pertains to his son, he is a liar. And he went on national television… and he lied again.”

Further adding that if their confrontation on the sidelines turned physical, the ESPN personality “would have immediately swung on him.”

Bronny James’s readiness for the NBA has been a raging debate. His unfortunate health scare did take away some major time of development. That’s why when the Lakers selected him with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, it drew eyeballs.

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At the time of the incident with LeBron James, Bronny failed to find a consistent role with Los Angeles. Even now, JJ Redick hasn’t involved James Jr. in his rotation, despite this being his third year in the league. That’s why Stephen A. Smith criticized LeBron in the first place.

But their war of words continued for some time. Smith’s latest comments do not necessarily mean that he and James will suddenly become friends. Neither has suggested that they are looking to rebuild a personal relationship.