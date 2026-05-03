“Like That Guy, but Steve Kerr Won’t Play Him”: Friction Between Warriors Front Office, HC Over Players Revealed

The question inside the Golden State Warriors right now is not just whether Steve Kerr returns, but what version of him comes back. As contract talks with ownership and the front office continue without resolution, a long-standing tension has moved from the background into the center of the conversation, forcing both sides to confront a divide that has existed for years.

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Marcus Thompson, appearing on the Sports Leader show, put a specific and long-overdue name on what has been an open secret inside the Warriors organization for years. “Players that people in the front office want, that they know Steve Kerr just won’t play,” Thompson said. “He has his system, and he’s like, ‘This guy’s just not that good, or he doesn’t fit what we do.’ And I think there’s a conversation about how to expand that.” The line that has circulated internally for years, Thompson said, is always the same: “I like that guy, but Steve Kerr won’t play him.”

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Thompson offered a concrete illustration. Covering the Minnesota-Denver series, he watched Naz Bender, acquired by the Timberwolves for little more than Rob Dillingham and minimal compensation, drop 43 points. The immediate question he put to people around him was direct: why don’t the Warriors have someone like that? “He gets to the basket. He lives in the paint,” Thompson said. “Some guys like that where they don’t fit — but Steve loves a guy like De’Santos, who’s going to make the right reads, pass the ball.” The friction, in Thompson’s framing, is not about personal conflict. It is about a fundamental difference in how winning basketball is being defined between the coach and the people building the roster around him. “Jonathan Kuminga is the greatest example,” he said. “Can this guy help you or can he not? That’s the thing.”

The coach’s position in that argument is grounded in exactly what you would expect. Steve Kerr has four championships as a coach and five as a player, and the internal read from his side is precisely what Thompson described: “I’m sorry, I have four championships with you guys, I think I know what I’m doing.” The front office’s counter, per Monte Poole’s reporting for NBC Sports Bay Area, is that they want Kerr to show greater tactical flexibility, specifically in integrating younger players and expanding the system to accommodate profiles that don’t fit the traditional Warriors mould. Thompson’s source-level read on the show suggests that the gap has never been fully closed: “Over the years, you’ve just always heard that. ‘I like that guy, but Steve Kerr won’t play him.’ You get that kind of mindset.”

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System vs Talent: Why the Warriors’ Internal Divide Is Now a Contract Issue

Thompson also named a specific free-agency target as a window into the broader tension. “I thought Kobe White would be a great fit for the scene,” he said, before immediately flagging the question that makes every such conversation circular: “But you start wondering, are they just wanting to hear Steve say, ‘All right, I’ll play this guy more’? Or are they looking for a system that fits this person more?” The distinction matters enormously. The first is a personnel conversation. The second is a philosophical one, and philosophical disagreements between a head coach and a front office do not resolve themselves without someone conceding ground. NBC Sports has reported that the Warriors want Kerr to explicitly commit to a more development-friendly approach with younger players as a condition of any extension, which is, in plain terms, the front office asking Kerr to be a different coach than he has been for 12 years.

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Imago Feb 5, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches his team from the sidelines during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The negotiations between Kerr and the Warriors have been described by sources as “purely a basketball decision” at this stage, with earlier reports about friction over Kerr’s political commentary having been walked back in favour of the roster and coaching philosophy dimensions. Among the front office’s stated conditions for Kerr’s return is a demand for greater player accountability, specifically including Curry and Draymond Green, a request that Thompson’s framing helps contextualize: a front office that has spent years watching players they valued sit unused has accumulated a set of grievances that are now being presented as non-negotiables.

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Stephen Curry’s support for Kerr keeps the door open, but support alone does not resolve the underlying issue. Both sides want alignment, not compromise. With the NBA Draft approaching, the Warriors are no longer deciding just on a coach. They are deciding on a direction, and whether that direction still includes the same version of Steve Kerr.