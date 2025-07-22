Lindsay Lohan Reacts as Ayesha Curry Shares Unseen Moments With Stephen Curry in Latest Launch

This weekend was a little special for Curry fam. The eldest of Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s kids, Riley, turned 13. It’s huge enough when there’s a ‘teen’ in your kid’s age. Ayesha had something more going. Along with her eldest, she celebrated the expansion of her brand that’s inspired by her kids. Sweet July Skin now has a lip treatment range to go with the skincare line. While it launched for her younger daughter, Ryan’s 10th birthday, the official launch party this weekend was a big celebration for Riley and her fam. And of course it got some attention.

A big part because Stephen Curry made sure he didn’t miss his wife and kids’ cool moment fresh off the 2025 American Century Championship (he finished fifth, unable to reclaim his 2023 title after last year’s Olympic break). Ayesha, as always, had a lot of ‘Gram-worthy moments to show her 7.9 million followers.

“A time was had at the @sweetjulyskin LIP launch this weekend! Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend to celebrate with us. Family, friends old and new… we love you!” she captioned a photodump of the party in San Francisco.

Ayesha collaborated with the Baay area business Garden Creamery to create two new ice cream flavors – lychees & cream and guava jelly swirl sorbet – for the launch, both named after two of the products in the lipcare line. But that wasn’t the highlight.

The family pictures were clearly winning, especially when Ayesha had an armful of her birthday girls – Riley and Ryan. But we couldn’t get past the little romantic moments shared between Ayesha and Steph. From their private conversation to when Steph tried on one of the lip balms.

After the last few weeks of not seeing our favorite couple in the same room together, we really needed this. And Ayesha’s celebrity friends were feeling the vibes too.

Ayesha Curry’s famous friends have a lot of love

When Ayesha Curry is doing great things, one of her coolest best friends won’t gloss over it. Lindsay Lohan was right there in the comments, lacking words but with a lot of love when she dropped, “❤️❤️❤️.” Also Vanessa Bryant dropped a quiet like on this post.

Pretty Little Liar Shay Mitchell stayed on theme dropping, shaymitchell “🔥💚🔥” in the comments too. FYI, the green heart emoji is standard for Sweet July Skin as a plant-based brand.

The entire party was a soothing pastel green. The Chef also stepped out in a green letterman style jacket. It was Ayesha’s all green fit that wowed her followers too. Including LA’s Finest star, Sabina Gadecki who wrote, “everything 💚💚” under the post.

Even Joslyn Rose Lyons, the Emmy-nominated director behind Steph’s 2023 documentary, Stand, dropped a few “💜💜💜” emojis.

It was a big weekend for the Curry family as a whole. Before the launch party, the family took a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood for Riley’s birthday. Steph was spotted at the park in Luigi gear, repping Sweet July in the Mario Kart fandom too.

We love it when the Curry brood is together anyway. And Ayesha’s got a lot more glimpses of these family moments coming in.