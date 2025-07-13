Lindsey Harding Tells Bronny James One Thing That’ll Change His Lakers Future Amid Injury Scare

Bronny James might still be a rookie in the eyes of the NBA, but he’s already getting the kind of coaching feedback that screams, “We see potential, just not quite there yet.” And it’s coming from none other than Lakers’ Summer League Coach Lindsey Harding, who dropped a truth bomb that could genuinely change how the Lakers see the younger James. Oh, and did we mention Bronny took a bit of a scary fall during his second Summer League outing? Don’t worry—Harding brushed it off like it was a mosquito bite: “He’s young. He’s fine.”

Yep. That’s the verdict. Not even a sore hip could derail Bronny James from putting on a show in front of his courtside dad, LeBron James, who was watching intently like a proud basketball Yoda. And although it wasn’t a perfect performance, Bronny gave fans just enough razzle to keep the hype train humming.

Let’s be clear: Lindsey Harding wasn’t just being polite when she assessed Bronny’s performance. She went deep into hoops IQ territory, talking about Bronny’s decision-making, confidence, and his ability to read the floor. “You can go through as many drills as you want, but nothing beats live,” she said. “When you’re live, you make your decisions. And then you also learn by film… Some were great. Some could be better, you know?”

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

That’s a diplomatic way of saying: “Kid’s raw, but coachable.” Harding emphasized the importance of passing out of pick-and-rolls—not just hitting the big man, but reading the entire floor. “If the low man comes over, he sees the man in the corner, right? It’s the whole floor.” Basically, Bronny’s at the basketball equivalent of learning to drive with a manual transmission… while the car’s on fire… and LeBron’s in the passenger seat grading you.

So… How Did Bronny Actually Do?

Well, Bronny James finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including a less-than-impressive 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. That three-point clip dipped faster than a J.R. Smith heat check in the second half. But the positives? Bronny’s midrange game and finishing at the rim were solid—he went 4-for-6 inside the arc, showing he’s got a little bit of that “get-to-the-cup” flair.

Defensively, he was sneaky good. Two steals, a block, and that signature hustle that’s already starting to define his style. In fact, if Bronny James ever gets an endorsement deal, it should be for floor burns and hustle plays. But there were still rookie wrinkles. He had four turnovers to just three assists, and a plus-minus of -3 in a game the Lakers won by 13. That’s like ordering filet mignon and somehow still feeling hungry. Still, Bronny is just getting started.

The King was present, and so were the cameras. LeBron James pulled up to Las Vegas Summer League like it was the NBA Finals, locked in, shades on, nodding approvingly every time Bronny touched the rock. And despite his uncertain future with the Lakers, there’s no doubt that one of LeBron’s biggest motivations to keep playing is watching—and mentoring—his son.

via Imago Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) interacts with son Bronny James during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s not every day you get to witness a father-son duo on the same NBA roster. Last season made history. This summer is all about building chemistry and confidence. Bronny’s not just trying to live up to the James legacy—he’s trying to earn his own stripes. And you could tell LeBron was taking mental notes with every possession.

If there’s one takeaway from Harding’s thoughtful comments, it’s that decision-making—not stat lines—is what’ll make or break Bronny James in the long run. “Even this game, whether he made the shot or not, it’s not what it’s about. It’s about making the right read,” she said. That’s the kind of foundational coaching that transforms potential into actual stardom. And Bronny is listening. The willingness to learn is there. The athleticism is there. The defense is definitely there. And if the three-point shooting catches up? Watch out.

Bronny James is showing flashes of being more than just LeBron Jr. With a 14-point outing, defensive impact, and the kind of film-room feedback players dream of, the arrow is pointing up. He’s young, he’s fearless, and he’s learning in real time under a microscope. As Lindsey Harding said, “He missed it? No problem.”

It’s that kind of mindset—and mentorship—that could shape Bronny James into something special. Lakers fans, don’t panic over the missed threes just yet. The bigger picture’s still looking pretty