“List Is Invalid”: Luka Doncic Snubbed From MVP Finalists as Adam Silver Faces NBA Community’s Wrath

Something about the MVP race felt settled on paper but unsettled everywhere else. The numbers lined up, the narratives were in place, and the league did what it always does this time of year. It announced its finalists and moved forward like nothing unusual had happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Then came the reveal. The NBA officially named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama as the three finalists for the 2025-26 MVP award. Noticeably absent from that list was Luka Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that omission did not just raise eyebrows. It lit the entire basketball world on fire. Because this was not just another “he finished fourth” situation. This was a full-blown rejection of a historic statistical season, and fans made sure the league heard about it immediately.

Before diving into the outrage, it is important to understand why this even became a debate. Doncic’s season was absurd by almost any traditional MVP standard. He led the league in scoring at 33.5 points per game while adding 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds. His usage rate hovered around 38 percent, which basically means every other Lakers possession felt like it ran through him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Lakers won 53 games and secured a top-four seed in the West. That usually checks enough boxes to at least land a finalist spot. So why did the voters go in a different direction? The MVP is decided by a panel of 100 media members, not the league office. That means Adam Silver is not picking favorites, even if fans might think otherwise. The voters leaned toward a different definition of “value.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilgeous-Alexander led a 64-win team with elite efficiency. Jokic put up one of the most complete all-around seasons ever. Wembanyama anchored a 62-win Spurs team with dominant two-way impact. In short, team success, efficiency, and defensive value carried more weight than pure offensive dominance. And that is exactly where the disconnect began.

Outrage explodes as Luka’s absence sparks “invalid list” claims

Fans did not wait to process. They reacted instantly and loudly. The first wave was pure outrage. “NO LUKA THIS LIST IS INVALID” That reaction might sound emotional, but it is rooted in something real. Doncic outscored every finalist while carrying one of the heaviest offensive loads in the league. Historically, seasons like that at least earn a seat at the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, frustration did not stop at the snub itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, the anger quickly shifted toward the league. “Another reason why ADAM SILVER’S NBA IS A JOKE. A pathetic excuse for a league.” That criticism is technically misplaced. Silver does not vote on MVP. But perception matters more than process in moments like this. Fans see the league as one system, and when outcomes feel off, the blame travels upward.

That said, the real target of frustration soon became clearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A larger section of fans pointed directly at the voting structure. “The media should not be allowed to vote in MVP races anymore…” And this is where things get interesting.

The MVP has always been a media-driven award. That system has produced controversial results before. Think LeBron James losing MVPs during peak dominance or James Harden falling short despite historic scoring runs. The pattern is consistent. MVP is not just about numbers. It is about narrative, team success, and sometimes voter fatigue.

Still, some fans pushed the argument even further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Others argued the issue was not just voting, but shifting criteria. “Mvp was always given to the best offensive player… until Luka…” There is some truth buried in that frustration. Offensive dominance used to carry more weight. But today’s MVP conversation includes efficiency, defense, and winning impact.

Look at the contrast:

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic brings unmatched offensive volume

Jokić delivers efficiency and total control

SGA combines scoring with elite team success

Wembanyama adds generational defense

So while the criteria has not officially changed, the emphasis clearly has. And that shift is what fans are really reacting to.

Finally, the frustration spilled into a broader critique of the league itself. “Shitty product, shitty media voters… you wonder why your league is viewed as a joke.” That might be over the top, but it reflects a real tension.

The NBA is thriving globally, and Doncic is one of its biggest stars. When a player driving billions of views gets left out of MVP finalists, it creates a perception problem. Fans start questioning whether the product they are watching aligns with the awards being handed out.

Here is the reality. This is not the first time an MVP race has sparked backlash, and it will not be the last. From Kobe to Harden to LeBron, the award has always balanced stats, storylines, and winning in ways that leave someone unhappy.

But this situation hits differently because of how obvious the numbers feel. Doncic did everything fans associate with MVP dominance. He scored, created, carried, and won. Yet he still fell short of even being a finalist.

That disconnect is where the real issue lies. Because once fans stop trusting how “value” is defined, the award itself starts to lose clarity. And when that happens, every future MVP race gets a little harder to believe in.

The final voting results are still coming. The playoffs will shift narratives again. Someone will lift the trophy. But one thing is already clear. This conversation is not going away anytime soon.