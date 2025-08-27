Lithuanian EuroBasket Star Sparks Social Media Frenzy for Resembling Taylor Swift’s Fiancé Travis Kelce

It’s official! After years and years of Swifties desiring for a proposal, their wish was fulfilled when their favorite popstar took to social media to announce “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”. In 24 hours, the post has garnered around 30.5 million likes, a congratulatory banner from Google, celebratory messages from celebrities like Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, and front-page real estate in pop culture news. In fact, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be enough in people’s minds that some of them are even seeing the latter’s face in other athletes!

The official X account of ‘BasketNews’ recently put out a post. The same highlighted a collage with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s official engagement photo at the top, and a picture of Jonas Valanciunas at the bottom. The Denver Nuggets player is currently representing his home country of Lithuania at EuroBasket 2025. The team secured their first win right in their first main game of the tournament by defeating Great Britain 90-74.

With both Valanciunas and Travis Kelce in the spotlight, ‘BasketNews’ wrote alongside the collage, “One day you’re proposing to Taylor Swift, another, you’re balling for Lithuania in the #EuroBasket 😁 Congratulations, Taylor and Travis! 🥳”.

This is not the first time someone has claimed Jonas Valanciunas to be a doppelganger of the NFL star. Back in February 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, a video began going viral of Valanciunas’ friends saying “Travis, we won” to him while being in a bar that was showing the celebrations. The basketball player took the comparison in stride by standing up and raising his hands.

A year later, in March 2025, Valanciunas logged four points and four rebounds in 11 minutes in a 121-91 loss to the Orlando Magic. As clips of his on-court presence were shared on social media, comments like “That man is a long lost Kelce cousin. He has to be😂 @newheightshow”, and “WHY IS TRAVIS KELCE THE NEW SECOND STRING CENTER FOR THE KINGS” were present.

As ‘Daily Mail’s Oliver Salt once claimed, “While sporting a shaved head and thick brown beard, Jonas looks a spitting image of Travis when he’s rocked the same buzz cut in the past”. Everyone from ‘Newsweek’ to ‘Athlon Sports’ began considering the NBA star the ‘Look-Alike’ of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, and now fiancée. Even renowned ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith once discussed game strategy by saying that “The Travis Kelce lookalike in Valanciunas, you gotta throw him in too.”

And now, fans are once again having a field day.

NBA Fans react to Jonas Valanciunas being compared to Travis Kelce

One social media user wrote, “Broo, this is so wrong 🤣”. Well, as the viral video from March 2024 proved, Jonas Valanciunas doesn’t mind being compared to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tight End. His current thoughts, however, remain unclear.

One individual wrote, “Jokic best man🥹🥹”. Jonas Valanciunas was traded to the Denver Nuggets back in July 2025. The Lithuanian reportedly connected with his new teammate, Nikola Jokic, right from the start, as he confirmed that “Yeah, we spoke. Everything went well”. Now, it remains to be seen how the duo will fair as teammates during the 2025-26 NBA season.

One social media user jumped in on the joke by writing that “As her father told the press, she’s pausing all of her activities and coming to Europe to watch her future husband 🤡 #EuroBasket #TaylorSwiftEngagement”. Well, Lithuania will next face Montenegro at the Tampere Deck Arena in Finland. Time is running out to catch a plane and travel to the European country.

One individual wrote, “LOL that’s good.” Travis Kelce and Jonas Valanciunas have been compared for so long, yet they still haven’t run into each other. One social media user wrote, “Brother thats Jonas Valanciunas💀”. Yes, well, the ‘Lietuva’ jersey gave it away.

Overall, the majority of social media users were united in praising the comparison between the NFL and the NBA players. With EuroBasket set to continue until September 14, it remains to be seen whether more such posts go viral or not.