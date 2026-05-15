Live Video Reveals Reality of LeBron James’ Relationship With Ex-Laker D’Angelo Russell

There is a long-standing debate around the NBA. Many say that LeBron James is influential enough in his team’s front office. So much so that he can orchestrate trades; ‘LeGM’, you’ve heard that name before. Yet, when former Los Angeles Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell called him, their interaction told a different story. Despite rumors claiming the Lakers traded D’Lo to the Brooklyn Nets because of the Akron Hammer.

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Recently, Russell joined Bryan Bros Golf. While the host, Wesley Bryan, accompanied the Washington Wizards star in a golf cart, he asked, “Can you get me a signed LeBron jersey?” Almost immediately, D’Lo responded, “Should we call him?” Now, the 30-year-old had just gotten a new number, and he thought James wouldn’t receive his call. Yet, he dialed.

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“LeBron James!” D’Angelo Russell said in a shrill tone as soon as the 41-year-old picked up. Then Russell turned the phone towards Wesley, and James recognized him. Then Russell turned the phones to show James, “the star of the show,” Ms. Felice aka, Felice Tambunting, a young golfer from the Philippines. Now, co-host George Bryan comes in and tells LeBron about D’Angelo Russell’s golfing skills.

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“I’m coming for you,” Russell declared to the still-new in the game, rookie golfer LeBron James. Then James said, “Hey, D-Lo, AR said make a putt.” The 30-year-old responded, ” I’m trying, bro. I’m trying.” Meanwhile, Wesley Bryan said as a matter of fact that the ex-Laker actually did make a putt!

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“Hey, I’m trying to hit good shots, so I don’t have to putt,” D’Lo went on. But the host told James that Russell got four pars in his first six holes. “You wouldn’t know nothing about no pars,” Russell told LeBron James. And he replied, “No, not yet.” At the same time, both the Bryan brothers appreciated LeBron’s contribution to golf.

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Now, while ending the call, D’Angelo Russell told LeBron, “My dog. LeBron James Backyard Cup 2026. Come on.” In response, Bron also said, “My dog.” Well, this conversation itself seemingly puts an end to all the speculations and rumors about the 41-year-old’s involvement in Russell’s trade from the Lakers to the Nets in 2024.

Well, let’s look back at what happened on December 29, 2024.

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LeBron James’ alleged involvement in D’Angelo Russell’s trade back to the Brooklyn Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers finally snapped months of roster silence on December 29, 2024, and the move instantly stirred the NBA rumor machine. The franchise shipped D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and 3 second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton headed to Hollywood. Although some fans cringed at the price, others saw relief. After all, the Lakers had chased a reliable 3-and-D wing and steadier perimeter shooting for ages, and Finney-Smith checked both boxes without much debate.

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Meanwhile, Russell’s rough season added extra fuel to the chatter. The guard, who looked sharp for long stretches last year, failed to find that rhythm consistently this time around. Then came Dwight Howard with a social media bombshell. The former Lakers center hinted that LeBron James played a role in DLo’s exit, turning an already spicy trade into full-blown internet theater. “LeGM made the Decision. LeGm said it’s enough DLO,” the ex-Lakers claimed.

Imago LeBron James celebrates with D’Angelo Russell (Image Credit: IMAGN)

For years, whispers around the league painted LeBron James as the ultimate power broker in Los Angeles. Fans frequently tied Klutch Sports to major Lakers decisions, while the Russell Westbrook experiment kept resurfacing as Exhibit A. Meanwhile, many believed LeBron heavily influenced the Lakers’ decision to hire JJ Redick as head coach and select Bronny James in the draft.

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But in the end, D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James looked far from two stars carrying trade drama and hidden tension. Instead, the call felt natural, competitive, and personal. While rumors kept painting LeBron as the force behind the Lakers’ biggest decisions, Russell’s easy banter with him told another story. Moreover, the warmth between them quietly challenged months of speculation surrounding the Nets trade, Dwight Howard’s claims, and the endless LeGM narrative.