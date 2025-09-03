Long Time Warriors Target Nikola Vucevic Announces Retirement After EuroBasket Exit

Nikola Vučević’s presence at EuroBasket felt indispensable, not because he was flashy, but because he was relentless. Across five EuroBasket tournaments and two FIBA World Cups, he anchored Montenegro’s frontline with consistent, elite production. In Tampere during EuroBasket 2025, even at age 35, he still churned out monster numbers: 20.8 points (8th overall), 11.6 rebounds (2nd overall), and 4.4 assists per game, ranking among the tournament leaders in all major statistical categories. Each game, he moved like a man half his age—a pillar both in numbers and intent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right before the 2025–26 NBA season kicks off, Vučević quietly shifted gears in a way that will ripple through both his pro career and national legacy. Anchoring the middle for the Chicago Bulls, where he averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, he’s been a stabilizing veteran presence amid swirling trade speculation. But as whispers of a changing role began to mount, it’s clear this decision isn’t just personal—it’s a pivot poised to reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic.

Nikola Vučević has officially announced his retirement from the Montenegro national team, a decision that ends one chapter but intensifies his focus on what lies ahead. The announcement of his retirement from the Montenegro national team came directly after their EuroBasket 2025 exit, a moment that underscored both the weight of his decision and the raw emotion behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His statement, delivered in the aftermath of defeat, reflected the difficult balance between personal disappointment and professional closure. When Vučević admitted, “It s*cks for me to finish this way,” he was voicing the frustration of seeing a decorated international career conclude not with a celebratory run but with an early exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BasketNews (@basketnews) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His follow-up remark about wanting to reach Riga highlighted the deeper sting of elimination, as advancing to the knockout stage would have offered him the chance to leave on a brighter, more fulfilling note. “It would have been great to get to the next round and play in Riga, but it is what it is. In the end, I want to thank everyone… my teammates, the coaches, the federation, and of course, the fans. I will miss playing for the national team; it’s a great honor… now it’s time for the next generation to leave their mark”. Riga was the next EuroBasket host city, where knockout-stage drama awaited. Vučević’s statement shows he had been aiming for a more fulfilling conclusion.

Vučević’s departure leaves a significant void in a team he helped carry for years. Rising talents like Kyle Allman, Igor Drobnjak, Vladimir Mihailović, Balsa Živanović, and Marko Simonović are now tasked with reshaping Montenegro’s future. The responsibility falls on head coach Boško Radović to rebuild and inspire confidence in this new era.

AD

His EuroBasket 2025 performance—averaging 20.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game—is a benchmark few teammates can match. Vučević’s leadership on and off the court embodied grit, consistency, and pride in representing Montenegro. As he steps away from international duties, the mantle passes to the next generation to uphold that legacy and prove what Vučević so often spoke: that playing for Montenegro is an honor, not a burden.

With his international career now behind him, Nikola Vučević’s full attention shifts back to the NBA, where his role with the Chicago Bulls takes on added significance. At 35, Vučević remains a steady presence in the league – an interior scorer, rebounder, and veteran leader who can still impact games even as his responsibilities evolve. By stepping away from national team duties, he reduces the physical toll of summer tournaments, giving his body more time for rest and preparation ahead of grueling NBA seasons.

Nikola Vucevic’s exit clears the path for Golden State’s next move

Nikola Vucevic’s retirement from international play reshapes not only Chicago’s outlook but also Golden State’s. For months, Steve Kerr’s Warriors were linked to the Montenegrin center, who fit the mold of a floor-spacing big man they’ve long craved. His decision to step back from EuroBasket while reaffirming loyalty to the Bulls effectively shelved the “Vooch-to-Warriors” dream, giving Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr. clarity on where to turn next. As one league insider put it earlier this year, Golden State had been “at the front of the line” for Vucevic, but the cost and timing never aligned. Now, the picture sharpens: Nikola Vucevic is staying put, forcing the Warriors to accelerate their contingency plans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That contingency, fittingly, carries the same veteran savvy and shooting touch Kerr values. Al Horford has emerged as the centerpiece of Golden State’s recalibration, with reports indicating the Warriors are lining up a two-year deal to secure his services. At 39, Horford isn’t the statistical force Vucevic is, but his postseason experience and defensive IQ make him a plug-and-play asset for a roster chasing one more championship window.

With Jonathan Kuminga’s stalled extension casting uncertainty, Horford offers the stabilizing presence that can bridge Curry’s prime with the team’s developing core. In many ways, Nikola Vucevic’s decision provided the Warriors with the nudge to pivot, ensuring Kerr’s plan didn’t remain in limbo.