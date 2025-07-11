Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend Is Loving Cavs Star’s Bold Skit After Emotional Chicago Farewell

“Look but don’t touch she’s taken,” wrote Lonzo Ball once on social media about his girlfriend. The NBA player and Ally Rossel, a 27-year-old TikToker, have been dating for almost 4 years now. It was a casual flex at the time — another playful post in the timeline of a couple that’s spent the past few years documenting their connection one TikTok or vacation reel at a time. But in light of recent events, that line carries more weight now. Because Lonzo isn’t just back from injury. He’s back from the brink — and bringing Rossel with him into a new chapter.

But before the transition was official, before the jersey swap and the training camp quotes, there was the skit. Rossel, with 79.4K followers on TikTok, posted a short clip referencing White Chicks, the 2004 comedy known as much for its quotability as its cultural shelf life.

She opens with a bikini-clad line — “Oh, what a beautiful Sunny Day” — before Lonzo cuts in, quoting Terry Crews’ (Latrell Spencer in the movie) iconic line, “Easy, White Chocolate. I wouldn’t want you to melt.” It was goofy, on-brand, and awkward in all the ways that make TikToks viral. Fans lit up the comments. Some laughed, others cringed, and Ball, unfazed, shared it to his 18.1 million Instagram followers. And Rossel’s response?

“Lmaoo you’re my white chocolate ❤️,” she commented. It was lighthearted, sure — but also a reminder that, after everything, Lonzo’s still willing to let people in. Still choosing joy, even if it’s filtered through a phone camera.

Being in a relationship with a TikToker means that the point guard will often be roped in to shoot trendy reels. The same was also seen back in July 2023, when the couple created a compilation of the outfits they wore during their trip to Bora Bora. Fans might remember that Lonzo Ball was sidelined during that period as he was still recovering from a meniscus tear he had sustained back in January 2022. The complications from the injury continued, causing the player to undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023. The player didn’t return to the court until October 16th, 2024, aka 2-and-a-half years since he last played.

Therefore, it was good to know that, during that period, Ball had his girlfriend by his side, keeping him company on vacations. And now, with a new jersey and a new city, that joy might just be the anchor.

Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend bids farewell to Chicago after trade to Cleveland

Less than a week ago, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Chicago Bulls have traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. This decision came as injury issues continued to plague the player. Ball had missed the last two months of the season because of a sprained right wrist. Including that, and his previous injury issues, Ball only played 70 games over 4 years for the Chicago Bulls. Therefore, the decision was made to trade him with one year remaining on his contract, and a team option for the 2026-27 season.

From Ally Rossel’s social media posts, it seems that the content creator is going with the player to Cleveland. A few days ago, she posted a short video that showed her and Lonzo leaving Chicago. Rossel wrote “Gonna miss Chicago 🥹” alongside the video. The message wasn’t too big, but the point was made. Trades are never easy, and Ball and his girlfriend are now feeling the brunt of it.

Lonzo Ball has reportedly moved on from the shock of the trade. He is quite “satisfied”. After all, the Cleveland Cavaliers squad is the same one that, in the previous season, had recorded 64-18 wins to secure the top spot in the Eastern Conference. According to reports, he had highlighted his satisfaction by stating, “We should all be focused on getting to a ring… Everybody knows that it’s pretty much ring or nothing. I couldn’t ask for nothing better than this… I’m gonna go out there, defend, push the pace, shoot the shots that are open and live with the results”.

For a player who’s been forced to sit still, watch, and wait, movement—even if it means packing boxes and saying hard goodbyes—feels like forward progress. Whether it’s on the court or in front of a TikTok camera, Lonzo Ball’s next chapter is already rolling. And this time, he’s not limping into it.