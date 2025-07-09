Lonzo Ball Sends Clear Warning After Cavs Locker Room Urged to Make LeBron James Move

The Cleveland Cavaliers almost had a season to remember. They finished as the first seed in the East for the first time since LeBron James left. Their multiple win streaks made it seem they were destined to fight for a title. However, once they fell short, the front office knew it was time to restructure. That’s where the trade for Lonzo Ball, a veteran playmaker, came in. And the former Laker understands the demands.

Ball sees several avenues where he can make an impact on the team. “I think we can do a lot of different things on both sides of the ball, and to have the option to be able to do those things is great,” he said while at the Cavaliers’ practice facility. It’s a much different offseason than any other for the former lottery pick.

Over the past few years, Ball has dealt with major injuries, forcing him to miss two whole seasons. While he did make a return, a wrist injury kept him from finishing the season. But now on the Cavaliers, Lonzo Ball understands his reasons for being there. The 6’6” point guard is there to strengthen the areas the Cavs fell short in last season.

As far as expectations go, Ball understands where the franchise is. He comes in with a singular focus and no room for excuses. “When you start in September or October you can’t look too far ahead. But they were No. 1 in the East last year, so everybody knows that. It’s pretty much ring or nothing. It’s just making sure I’m prepared to be as available as possible and put myself in the best position to finish the season strong,” said the former Bulls guard.

via Imago Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Realistically, this is the Cavaliers’ window. Lonzo Ball supplies them with a gifted playmaker, a void that Ty Jerome left. Furthermore, if available, Ball can be a disruptive defender, allowing the Cavs to run lineups with him and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. With Mobley and Allen protecting the rim, Ball’s on-ball pressure could cause havoc.

But does Cleveland need something vintage to get over the championship hump?

The right time for the return of LeBron James?

The last time the Cavaliers won a championship, they had a hometown hero. LeBron James was chasing a promise since he returned to Cleveland in 2015. Every ounce of him wanted to deliver a championship to the city. And when he succeeded in 2016, the city lit up. It felt like paradise. Now, there’s a chance once again for them to reunite.

There’s no talks being held just yet. But looking at his situation with the Lakers, Cavs enthusiast Matt Fontana is hoping the franchise looks for a way to acquire him again.

“If there’s a way you go get Lebron, you do it. You go win this championship now while you can. While you have Donovan Mitchell, while you still have Evan Mobley… One of the things that 2016 proved to me, there’s nothing greater than winning a championship. And if you have a window to do that, you do everything you can to go for it,” he said on the Matt Fontana Show.

At 40, James and the Lakers seem to be on different pages. The Akron Hammer wants to maximise his final years and compete for a championship. That’s the reason he is open to entering free agency next season. However, a move can still be made by teams who are willing to take on his $52 million salary.

Could LeBron James help the Cavaliers? Absolutely. It provides them with depth and a mastermind who has spent the past two decades finding ways to win. But going for him right now seems financially hefty. When 2026 free agency begins, the call for another homecoming is inevitable. It would be the perfect way to end what has been a glorious career that originated in Akron.

But even then, there are several areas the Cavaliers will have to address to make it a tempting destination. That depends on how this season goes. Can Lonzo Ball’s arrival help the Cavs fix their playoff woes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.