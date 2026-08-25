“Looking to Get My Slovenian Passport”: Luka Doncic’s Lakers Teammate Follows Jaxson Hayes’ International Move

Earlier this year, Jaxson Hayes acquired a Slovenian passport, opening the door for him to join Luka Doncic with the national team. He is no longer part of the Los Angeles Lakers roster, but another current forward has expressed a similar intention after the team’s recent bonding experience.

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Jarred Vanderbilt did not arrive in Slovenia knowing much about the country. He left with a completely different perspective and, potentially, a new passport goal.

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After spending four days in Slovenia with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Vanderbilt admitted that the trip changed his view of the country. The forward said he would happily return and even joked that he could eventually have a Slovenian connection of his own.

“I would love to. I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know much about it before I came here, but it’s definitely a spot I will revisit,” Vanderbilt said. “So, yeah, I’m looking to get my Slovenian passport, so we’ll see. It might be part Slovenian.”

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The comment came after Luka Doncic brought the Lakers to his home country for a team-bonding minicamp. The trip gave the players an opportunity to step away from the usual NBA routine while experiencing the places and culture that shaped their star teammate.

For Vanderbilt, the experience clearly left an impression.

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The Lakers spent time in Ljubljana before traveling to Bled. The players practiced, explored local landmarks and took part in activities away from basketball. They also visited healthcare facilities, where they met employees, signed autographs and greeted mothers with newborn babies.

That mix of basketball and downtime appeared to accomplish what Doncic hoped it would. The Lakers were able to strengthen their chemistry while also getting a closer look at Doncic’s life away from Los Angeles.

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Vanderbilt’s comments suggest he got more out of the trip than just a few days with his teammates. His admission that he knew little about Slovenia before arriving makes his interest in returning even more notable.

Now, the 27-year-old forward is apparently considering taking that connection one step further.

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Whether Vanderbilt actually becomes a Slovenian passport holder remains unclear. But he would not be the first former Lakers player to pursue that path.

Jaxson Hayes, who previously played alongside Luka Doncic in Los Angeles, already secured Slovenian citizenship earlier this year. Hayes took the oath at the Slovenian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and received his passport in June, making him eligible to represent Slovenia in international competition.

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Hayes’ move could serve as an interesting precedent for Vanderbilt. The two players both developed their connection to Slovenia through Doncic, although Vanderbilt’s comments appear to be at an earlier stage.

Luka Doncic teammate off the trading block?

Jarred Vanderbilt’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers has become increasingly difficult to read.

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Once viewed as an important piece of the team’s rotation, Vanderbilt has seen his production decline since joining Los Angeles. During his first 26 games with the Lakers, he averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Last season, those numbers dropped to 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.8 steals across 65 appearances.

His contract could make things even more complicated.

The Lakers have Vanderbilt under contract for the 2026-27 season, when he is scheduled to earn $12.4 million. After that, he has a $13.2 million player option for the following season.

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That salary has made Vanderbilt a logical name in trade discussions, particularly as the Lakers have explored ways to improve the roster. For much of the offseason, he was linked to potential moves involving Jonathan Kuminga.

NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst have indicated that Jaden Hardy, rather than Vanderbilt, could be the more likely Lakers asset involved in a potential deal for Kuminga.

“The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardy reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jared Vanderbilt ($12.4 million),” Helin reported.

Vanderbilt’s contract initially made him an obvious candidate. A $12.4 million salary provides meaningful matching value in a trade. Atlanta reportedly has little interest in taking on Vanderbilt.

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Jake Fischer previously reported that the Hawks did not want to add the veteran forward to their young, developing roster. That stance appears to have remained unchanged. Vanderbilt still has value because of his defensive versatility, rebounding and ability to guard multiple positions.

But his declining offensive production and sizeable contract have limited his appeal on the trade market. For now, he remains a Laker alongside Luka Doncic.