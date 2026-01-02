Clippers Announce Major Injury Update for Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers fans’ hopes of at least having a decent season were restored. The team was 6-21 before its ongoing six-game winning streak. What’s impressive is that they made it work without two key players. The Clippers now receive crucial news about Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic’s return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last month, Zubac exited the Lakers game just after 11 minutes. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. Initial reports suggested that he would be re-evaluated in three weeks. And the latest update from reporter Joey Linn is good news for the Clippers. Their big man has resumed on-court activity.

The Bogdanovic injury update is also reassuring. The Clippers’ shooting specialist left the game against the Trail Blazers with a sore left hip and a hamstring issue. He is expected to miss the rest of the home games in the current run, with the Clippers’ medical team yet to decide on his status. According to Linn, he is “undergoing a process to address the residual weakness in the left hamstring/hip area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubac’s injury was feared to be another big blow for the Clippers for the next 3-4 weeks. But despite the defensive anchor leaving a big void at center, they’ve done more than just survive. They are arguably the hottest team in recent times. Brook Lopez was promoted to take Zubac’s place, and he has held the fort well.

The team’s offense has also played a pivotal role. Amid their winning streak (the 6th came against the Utah Jazz on Thursday), they’ve beaten teams by an average of 21 points. It was the highest in NBA history by a team that was 15+ games below .500. More importantly, they beat good teams like the Rockets, Lakers, and Pistons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the Clippers’ undefeated form with Zubac and Bogdanovic sustainable?

In the past two weeks, the Clippers have been the league’s best team, both offensively and defensively. And Kawhi Leonard has been at the center of this turnaround. We’ve lately witnessed the Terminator version of the player, except this time, it’s been on both ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 34-year-old had sometimes put his defensive production secondary, which is not reasonable. However, since Tye Lue demanded maximum output from his trusted stars, Leonard has not only torched opponents on offense but also given fans a taste of his San Antonio Spurs days on defense.

Leonard has punctured opposition defenses, averaging 39 points, including a career-high 55-point game against the Detroit Pistons. On the defensive end, he has put up 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. But if made to predict the Clippers’ future this season, solely based on his astronomical numbers, it wouldn’t be sustainable.

Sustainability, however, could be well argued for, given how the team has performed overall recently. In the last two weeks, the Clippers have been the league’s best team on both ends (129.1 offensive rating, 106.0 defensive rating), and that, too, by a solid margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers have two more home games against the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, after which they’ll be in Brooklyn before next weekend.