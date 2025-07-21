Clippers Depth Chart: How Does the Roster Look After Chris Paul Addition?

Right now, only a handful of players can truly claim the title of “pure point guard”. And Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton top that short list. But the blueprint they follow? That came from Chris Paul. The 12-time All-Star didn’t just play the position; he defined it for a generation. Now, as teams across the league chase the perfect mix of youth and experience, the Clippers have made a bold, legacy-minded move. By adding Paul, a 20-year veteran with unmatched court IQ, they’ve transformed their roster into a legitimate title contender.

Chris Paul’s return to the Clippers is rooted in history and familiarity. From 2011 to 2017, CP3 was the face of the franchise, earning five All-Star nods and five All-NBA selections (the most in team history). During that stretch, he averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, setting the gold standard for guard play in L.A. So, this isn’t uncharted territory. Paul knows the Clippers’ culture, understands the expectations, and has a clear sense of how to blend into the current roster without overreaching. Sure, the adjustment won’t be easy, but it also won’t be unfamiliar.

On his official X account, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news. That Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. But it wasn’t all sunshine. Charania added a sobering note: “Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season.” Now, Paul is 40 years old now, and certainly not the player he was then. So it’s most likely what’s about to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Even at 40, Chris Paul isn’t just a locker room advisor; he’s still producing. Last season with the Spurs, he averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Sure, he’s not the same CP3 who ran Lob City, but the fire’s still there. More importantly, he brings battle-tested experience and on-court leadership few can match. When you plug Chris Paul into this already-loaded Clippers roster, it suddenly feels complete. With stars, depth, and now a veteran floor general, L.A. looks more dangerous than they’ve been in years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clippers projected lineup with Chris Paul back in the mix

Chris Paul’s return to Los Angeles Clippers is official. As reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes, the veteran guard will sign a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Clippers, reuniting with the franchise he led for six seasons. His arrival comes after an aggressive offseason in which L.A. also added Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal. So let’s have a look at the potential lineup of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Position Starter Backup Third option PG James Harden Chris Paul Kris Dunn SG Bradley Beal Bogdan Bogdanovic Cam Christie SF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum PF John Collins C Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This roster is stacked with star power and veteran leadership. With Kawhi, Harden, Beal, and now Chris, the Clippers finally have a team that

can go deep. And make no mistake, Kevin Durant’s retooled Houston Rockets just got serious company in the Western Conference arms race.