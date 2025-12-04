Clippers Front Office Eyeing 24YO Point Guard After Waiving Chris Paul

Essentials Inside The Story Former San Diego Clippers star could replace Chris Paul.

Things are changing fast for the Los Angeles Clippers. Just yesterday, the waiving of veteran point guard Chris Paul sent shockwaves through the NBA. Who would’ve thought that the 40-year-old wouldn’t have been on speaking terms with head coach Ty Lue? The Clippers are now scrambling to rewrite their backcourt blueprint around James Harden overnight. That’s led to an unexpected name emerging in connection with them.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Clippers are planning to sign undrafted guard RayJ Dennis to a two-way deal after his recent stretch with the Indiana Pacers. Not many saw this coming, especially given the team’s already present guard depth despite Paul’s exit. But insurance in that department can’t hurt.

In 13 games with the Pacers this year, Dennis averaged 4.9 points and two assists per game in just under 13 minutes. Though his efficiency has not been great so far, the Clippers will hope the guard can improve under the mentorship of the in-house veterans. However, this isn’t the first time that the Baylor product has been connected to them.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft, Dennis signed with the Clippers on an Exhibit 10 deal to try to compete for a two-way slot, but was waived before the season started. He had a short stint with the Washington Wizards in October 2024, but joined the Pacers early in 2025, and played 11 games for them that season.

Dennis has also played with the Clippers‘ G League affiliate in San Diego, and logged solid stats: 16.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals across 16 games.

Another hoops reporter, Jake Fischer, recently revealed that the Clippers will also waive Jahmyl Telfort to make room for Dennis.

The question is unavoidable: what exactly are they trying to do? After choosing a developmental youth piece over Hall-of-Fame-caliber leadership, the LA side has turned to a guard who has bounced around the margins of NBA rotations. The franchise is searching for direction, but betting on a long-shot third-string guard might not be the way to go…

Clippers Head Coach Ty Lue Gets Honest About Chris Paul Decision

Ty Lue made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the veteran player’s exit. The coach pushed back against the idea that releasing Paul would help the team take a step forward and acknowledged that the move was more about fit instead of Paul’s decline.

Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA: Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

“I do not think it helps our team, and I do not think the reason we are 5-16 is because of CP,” Lue told the media today.

His comments directly contradict reports that suggest that CP3‘s leadership style clashed with the team.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported earlier that Paul’s vocal nature struck management, coaches, and players the wrong way, despite efforts to hold the team accountable. Lue, in particular, wasn’t even speaking with Paul for “several weeks.”

It’s odd that the Clippers would sign Paul, known for being a vocal leader throughout his career, but then have problems when his behavior surfaced. There might be other factors at work here.

For now, though, the NBA world is still focused on how this situation is turning out. Multiple reports suggest that Paul is “unlikely” to sign with another team. Is this the end of the veteran’s career?