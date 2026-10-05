Clippers’ Injury Woes Deepen as Concerning Max Strus Update Drops After Sudden Exit vs. Warriors

The LA Clippers thought they were getting a glimpse of their revamped roster when they opened preseason against the Warriors. Instead, another injury clouded the night within minutes, with Max Strus leaving five minutes in. For a team already dealing with several health concerns, the setback could force coach Ty Lue to rethink a rotation meant to provide much-needed wing depth.

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Clippers reporter Farbod Esnaashari reported that the Clippers confirmed Strus has a right foot injury and would be out for the remainder of the game.

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The update came right after Max Strus exited the preseason opener in Honolulu in the first quarter, hopping on his left foot all the way to the locker room. It occurred when he caught the ball after making a cut, leaving him to hop. He exited the floor without bothering the score.

He entered the game as part of the starting lineup.

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The Clippers acquired Strus from the Cavaliers in the summer as part of a five-team trade. And the veteran wing was expected to add shooting, passing, and defensive versatility. LA was counting on that skill set even more with Brandon Ingram already sidelined by a partially torn Achilles and right heel surgery.

Reports identified Max Strus as a potential piece to help unlock the revamped Clips’ offense.

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The concern around Strus extends beyond his value to this roster. Last season, he missed the first 67 games for Cleveland after suffering a Jones fracture in his left foot during offseason training. He underwent surgery and finally made his season debut in March.

The 30-year-old played only 12 games after the recovery, averaging 11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, and 2.0 apg.

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Now, the issue is on the other foot.

That history makes the right-foot injury particularly uncomfortable for the Clippers. Moreover, there is no indication that it is related to the previous fracture. Importantly, the team does not yet have a publicly announced diagnosis or timeline, beyond ruling out Strus for the preseason game.

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LA therefore has to prepare for increased uncertainty at a position that was already under pressure.

Many reports projected Max Strus to start alongside Darius Garland, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura, and Isaiah Jackson, with Ingram unavailable to begin the season. His absence immediately opens additional minutes for Keaton Wagler, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 Draft.

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Many expected Wagler to play a significant role. Now, it seems inevitable.

Gradey Dick and Cam Christie can also absorb perimeter minutes, but neither offers the exact veteran combination of shooting and experience that Strus provided.

The wider injury picture makes the setback even more important.

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Brandon Ingram has no established return timeline after surgery and the partial Achilles tear, while Bradley Beal has been dealing with knee inflammation after missing most of last season because of hip surgery. Jordan Miller is also recovering from a torn left rotator cuff, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser is still working back from foot surgery.

Those injuries shrink Lue’s room for experimentation.

The Clippers attempted to build continuity among several new pieces. And Max Strus was supposed to be one of the veterans helping stabilize that process. Instead, the coaching staff now has to account for another missing rotation player before the regular season.

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The next medical update will determine whether this is a brief interruption or another serious setback. A major setback will be tough on Strus. He already spent the previous season recovering from a foot injury.

For the Clippers, the night ended on a positive note. They managed to seal a thriller with a 104-101 finish. Something to cheer about after a heartbreaking start. However, the team revamped the roster so that Lue can have options. But the injuries have forced him to search for alternatives before the real games begin.