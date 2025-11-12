Clippers Issue Update on Kawhi Leonard Injury After Bradley Beal’s Season-Ending Surgery

If you’re a Clippers fan, the 2025-26 season has already taken on the feel of a bad sitcom. A new arena? Check. Veteran firepower? Check. Hope? Only for a moment. Then injuries arrived like uninvited guests and refused to leave. LA started the season 3–7, sitting 12th in the West, and the mood shifted from “dark-horse contender” to “please, anyone, stay healthy.”

And Bradley Beal? His season ended before it even began. The 32-year-old guard fractured his left hip while taking a charge against Phoenix, and scans confirmed the severity. The Clippers didn’t waste time. They shut him down for surgery for a year. For a player who hasn’t crossed the 60-game mark since 2021, the timing hits hard. Beal had worked all summer to recover from a knee scope, and the team planned to lift his minutes restriction this week. Instead, he leaves 2025-26 with career lows across the board.

His agent, Mark Bartelstein, explained the play that caused the injury. Beal lunged for a steal, landed awkwardly, and the compression cracked the hip. No link to past leg issues. No warning signs. Just a freak moment that stole his season. Bartelstein still believes he’ll return strong next year, and he praised the Clippers’ conservative medical approach.

Then came the Kawhi update, and the room held its breath. The Clippers ruled him out with a sprained right ankle, and he’ll miss the next few games. They insist the injury isn’t serious, but history forces fans to raise eyebrows. Kawhi’s right leg has taken hit after hit ACL tear in 2021, a meniscus tear in 2023, and persistent knee inflammation last season.

Even a simple ankle sprain feels loaded when it lands on that same leg. Before this setback, Kawhi averaged 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals. He looked sharp, explosive, and fully locked in. Losing that version of him even temporarily hurts.

How These Injuries Reshape the Clippers’ Season:

The entire blueprint for this year relied on three pillars: Smart veterans Reliable scoring from Kawhi, Harden, and Beal Rotational depth that could support aging stars

Two of those pillars cracked fast. LA still has depth on paper: Harden, CP3, Zubac, Lopez, Collins, Dunn, Bogdanovic, Lopez, Batum, and several wings who can float between positions. But depth isn’t chemistry, and losing Beal forces the rest of the roster into roles they didn’t prepare for.

Bradley Beal was meant to be the release valve —the perimeter threat who punished defenses for trapping Harden and Kawhi. Without him, the Clippers’ offense loses both rhythm and spacing. The floor now feels more congested, forcing Harden to shoulder heavier creation duties than planned.

In Beal’s absence, Bogdanovic and Christie become the secondary pressure valves, while Derrick Jones Jr. is tasked with scaling up his offensive workload. The result? A system that leans too heavily on streaky shooters and inexperienced rotation players still adapting to the tempo and complexity of NBA schemes.

Ty Lue now coaches on hard mode without Kawhi and Beal

Tyronn Lue has handled messy rosters before, but this stretch pushes him into full problem-solving mode. He wanted a structured offense that used Harden’s playmaking, Kawhi Leonard’s mid-range game, and Beal’s movement. That plan lasts only six games. Now he builds game plans around whoever can create, hit shots, and defend without fouling.

Expect slower games, simplified actions, and more defensive lineups. The Clippers still have enough length to stay competitive, but they struggle when young teams turn matchups into track meets. The West is home to several notable teams, including OKC, Minnesota, Sacramento, and Houston.

Every possession becomes a sprint, and LA doesn’t run like that anymore.

Imago Mar 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at press conference at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is why the 3–7 start matters. Veteran teams hate playing uphill. You can’t overextend Kawhi Leonard or James Harden in November just to stabilize the standings —not when health management is half the battle. But every “winnable” game they drop only widens the gap in a Western Conference that punishes slow starts.

This season was never just about making noise; it was about proving the core could still contend before age, injuries, and the looming cap crunch forced the Clippers to face the inevitable question —is this window still open, or already closing?

The possibilities now look like this:

Best-case:

Kawhi Leonard returns soon, looks like his early-season self, and Harden keeps the offense steady. Lue finds lineups that produce enough defense and spacing to climb back above .500. By the playoffs, they have a puncher’s chance.

Realistic:

Kawhi Leonard returns but needs careful management. Harden’s usage climbs. The spacing dips. LA competes, but landing in the 5–8 range feels likely.

Worst-case:

Kawhi’s ankle nags longer than expected. Beal’s absence exposes scoring gaps. Harden can’t carry this much creation at 36. The Clippers fall into the Play-In or miss it altogether.

This roster has talent, IQ, and skill. It doesn’t have the luxury of wasted time or wasted health. The Clippers can survive rough patches. They can survive poor shooting nights. They can survive ugly losses. But they can’t survive long gaps from both Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal.

If LA turns the season around, Kawhi Leonard will lead the charge. If the slide continues, we may look back at this week the Beal news, the Kawhi update, and the 3–7 start as the moment the Clippers’ window quietly tightened.

One thing is clear: the Clippers’ future hinges on how fast Kawhi can return and how strong Beal can come back next year.

And right now, both questions hang over their season like a spotlight.