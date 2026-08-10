Clippers Sign 5’7” Japanese Sensation Hours After Landing NBA’s Tallest Player Amid Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Hidden Deal’ Controversy

The Los Angeles Clippers have created one of the NBA’s strangest roster contrasts. After adding 7’5 Jamarion Sharp, the team signed 5 ‘7 Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura. The height difference is striking, but all of it carries more weight as the Clippers navigate a turbulent offseason overshadowed by the ongoing controversy surrounding Kawhi Leonard.

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The LA side confirmed Kawamura’s arrival through their official X handle, announcing that the Japanese guard had signed an Exhibit 10 contract. The move gives the 25-year-old another opportunity to compete for an NBA roster spot after establishing himself as one of Japan’s most exciting guards. He has had stints with the Grizzlies and Bulls.

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Yuki Kawamura brings a different skill set from the towering Sharp. His game revolves around speed, ball handling, and creative playmaking. This allows him to operate effectively despite his short frame.

An Exhibit 10 contract also gives the Clippers flexibility. The deal does not guarantee Kawamura a regular-season roster spot, but it allows the team to evaluate him throughout training camp and potentially send him to its G-League affiliate if he does not make it to the final roster. A strong showcase could put him in a position to compete for a two-way contract.

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Meanwhile, Sharp, standing at 7’ 5, gives the Clippers the current tallest player in the NBA. Kawamura stands at just 5’ 7. On paper, the two players could not be more different. Kawamura offers something the big men cannot provide: a guard who can inject pace, manipulate defenses and create opportunities for others.

On the court, however, that contrast could create an intriguing developmental experiment. Kawamura’s quickness and passing could complement Sharp’s size around the rim.

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That combination matters because the Clippers need more creation throughout their rotation. Veteran center Brook Lopez can stretch the floor and protect the rim, while Isaiah Jackson provides athleticism and vertical pressure. Still, it’s a thin frontcourt. So, that makes Jamarion Sharp a logical developmental addition.

That said, the franchise remains surrounded by the NBA’s investigation into allegations involving Kawhi Leonard and potential salary-cap circumvention. The controversy has created uncertainty around Leonard’s future and the Clippers’ roster planning. It has made every addition part of a much more complicated offseason picture.

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The Toronto Raptors have an agreement in place to re-acquire Kawhi Leonard from the LA Clippers, but they have kept the deal on hold. Until then, Leonard stays with the LA side.