Clippers vs Timberwolves (Feb 27) : Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In a Western Conference faceoff tonight, the #5-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves take on the #10-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, both looking to improve their standings. The Wolves have a chance to tie the Denver Nuggets in the standings with a win tonight.

The teams have faced off twice already this season, splitting the season series so far. On December 6th, the Wolves managed a close 109-106 win in front of the home crowd, but the Clippers got their revenge on February 8th, blowing out the Wolves with a 115-96 final score.

ADVERTISEMENT

This clash is more about the Wolves’ chance to overtake the Nuggets in the standings than it is about beating the LA Clippers, especially given the latter’s strong lead over the team behind them. All that’s left to do is see who takes home the win tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Where to watch

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 10 p.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video and FDSNX

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

The Timberwolves enter tonight’s matchup with a clear injury report, with all their players having had enough time to rest. For the Clippers, however, things are different.

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Clippers

The Clippers will be missing both superstar Kawhi Leonard and key piece John Collins tonight due them recovering from ankle and head injuries respectively. Apart from them, trade deadline acquisition Darius Garland continues to sit out with a toe injury, and guard Bradley Beal is out for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, tonight is a chance to operate at full health, with the only players ruled out being their G-league contracts in Jules Bernard, Enrique Freeman, and Rocco Zikarsky. Let’s move onto how both teams could line up for tonight’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Probable Lineups

Here’s what our projected starting lineups for both teams look like.

LA Clippers

PG: Kris Dunn

Kris Dunn SG: Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin SF: Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones Jr. PF: Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum C: Brook Lopez

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG: Donte Divincenzo

Donte Divincenzo SG: Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels PF: Julius Randle

Julius Randle C: Rudy Gobert

Prediction: Can the Timberwolves get a win against the Clippers tonight?

The stage is set tonight for an exciting third round between the Clippers and the Wolves, and according to Polymarket, the Timberwolves are heavy favorite to take home the win, likely with the Clippers’ heavy injury report.

The money line gives the Wolves a 74% chance to win, much higher than the Clippers’ 27%. Minnesota’s advantage continues when you look at the spread, with Minnesota carrying a -5.5 spread, indicating an unusually close affair against a tough Clippers squad.

Imago https://polymarket.com/sports/nba/nba-min-lac-2026-02-26

The score is expected to be high, with the total tipped at 225.5, so expect both teams to keep attacking each other, especially the guards on both teams.

Overall, the market seems to favor the Timberwolves taking home the win to improve to 37-23 for the season, especially given their recent strong play, winning four of their last five.

The matchup will rely heavily on which team’s shooting guard will go off first, so whoever can contain the other team’s premier scorer should have a better chance of taking the win.