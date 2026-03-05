Lakers Add Third Dodgers Executive as Lon Rosen Outlines Global Vision for $10B Franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a state of upheaval. Since Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter acquired the team, he has continued to reshuffle the team’s executives, bringing in many who have worked with the Dodgers. Now, the president of basketball operations, Lon Rosen, has announced the newest addition in this series of changes.

Through a press release, the Lakers announced that they had hired former Dodgers vice president of business strategy and analytics, Michael Spetner, in a new role as their chief strategy and growth officer. The position reportedly involves “leading the organization’s long-term business strategy, driving value, and identifying emerging opportunities for international growth.”

“As we look to redefine what’s possible across the sports landscape for fans and partners, we will build on the Lakers legacy and orient toward the future to consider what’s next,” Rosen said in the press release. “Michael’s leadership will help us optimize our business to ensure long-term value.”

This is about modernization for the Lakers. Spetner’s role with Dodgers lasted nearly a decade, and he was important to implementing business models for rights holders, driving commercial opportunities, and combining arena experiences with digital communities.

More importantly, however, he was crucial in the growth of the Dodgers internationally. He was the driving force behind a Japan-based fan club launch for the Dodgers, and eventually even helped lead the creation of a museum-like exhibition in Tokyo to help show the global appeal.

Rosen has seen this first-hand during his own time as chief marketing officer and executive vice president of the Dodgers.

Spetner follows fellow Dodgers execs Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman, who are serving advisory roles in the front office, as well as Rosen, as the latest former Dodger to join the Lakers under Walter.

The Lakers already have some of the widest recognition in the NBA and beyond, especially with them being one of the most successful franchises in the league’s history.

Now, Lon Rosen and, by extension, Michael Spetner, are helping LA position themselves as an international entertainment enterprise. Rosen has not been shy about the marketability of the Lakers.

Imago June 23, 2017 – El Segundo, California, U.S. – Lon Rosen, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, presents Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball a jersey before throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 23, 2017 in El Segundo, California. The Lakers selected Lonzo Ball as the No. 2 overall NBA Basketball Herren USA draft pick and is the son of LaVar Ball. © 2017 Patrick T. Fallon Lakers Introduce NBA Draft Pick Lonzo Ball – ZUMAf72_ 20170623_zaf_f72_067 Copyright: xPatrickxFallonx

“I only dream that we would have the reach that the Lakers have,” Rosen said a few days ago. “Let’s face it, having Luka Doncic doesn’t hurt at all. I mean, he’s one of the most popular players in the world, and we want to, obviously, you know, jump on his shoulders and see what we can reach out there.”

The Lakers are already popular given the multitudes of superstars who have played for the team: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, etc. Now, with Doncic at the helm with additional European appeal, Spetner’s system of fan engagement could seriously skyrocket the Lakers’ brand to new heights.

Only time will tell how this progresses, but things are looking very different under Mark Walter already.