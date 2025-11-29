Lakers Announce Concerning Injury Update On Marcus Smart Ahead Of Mavs Showdown

Troubling news has dropped for the Los Angeles Lakers just before tipoff. Marcus Smart, the team’s defensive mastermind, has been officially ruled out for tonight’s NBA Cup Group stage matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, leaving LA scrambling. Though the Lakers have already secured West Group B and qualified for the next stage, Luka Doncic’s former team still marks a highlight game for most viewers.

The official update has cited back spasms as the cause, an issue that was first reported yesterday and has worsened. Initially, Smart was listed as ‘questionable’ heading into today, with an update earlier today downgrading his status to ‘doubtful.’ Now, with him missing tonight’s game, the Lakers are losing a key part of their defensive identity.

Smart isn’t just another guard to soak minutes when Doncic and Austin Reaves sit, but a defensive lynchpin and a veteran voice who causes chaos for opponents on the floor.

With the former Defensive Player of the Year, LA has a +10.7 on/off differential according to Cleaning the Glass, which means the Lakers are almost 11 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court.

He shined especially when LeBron James was sitting out with sciatica, starting nine of his 14 games played so far, and logging decent stats in those games: 11.1 points, four assists, and 2.3 steals.

One game stands out from this stretch: against the Charlotte Hornets on November 10th, Smart dropped 13 points, six assists, and an astounding seven steals while logging starter minutes, highlighting how impactful his play can be.

Even after LeBron’s arrival, Smart didn’t take the benching personally, saying, “I like to [think of] myself as a Swiss Army knife… You have to adjust to whatever the game is calling for at that moment.” With him now set to miss tonight’s game, LA could call upon defensive specialist Jarred Vanderbilt to help fill their gaps on that side of the ball.

Luka Doncic Faces Former Team as Lakers Chase Perfect Group Stage

The Los Angeles Lakers have already secured their place in the NBA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 run in West Group B, but tonight isn’t a rest night, particularly for franchise superstar Luka Doncic.

With his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, already eliminated at 1-2 so far, Doncic has a chance to close out group play undefeated against the franchise that traded him.

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) directs the offense during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Tonight will also mark just the fourth time that Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James share the court, and the trio has wasted no time in building their chemistry.

LA’s trio dismantled the Clippers on Tuesday with a combined 99 points. Head coach JJ Redick commented on that game, saying, “It was a great game for all three of those guys… Luka getting going early and establishing himself. LeBron and AR, staying patient within that.” Now, even without Marcus Smart, the team looks poised to carry its momentum against the Mavericks tonight.

On the other side of this matchup, Dallas is coming into LA wounded. Dereck Lively II is out as he waits to be re-evaluated for a foot injury, but the biggest variable is former Laker Anthony Davis. The big man has been cleared to play today and is returning after missing 14 games so far this season.

Before his return was finalized, Davis had already made it clear he wished to play. Upon being asked if he wanted to debut today, against the Lakers, or against the Clippers later this week, he didn’t mince words: “You know what game I want to play.” For Davis and Doncic, tonight is a personal matter.