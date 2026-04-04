Lakers Announce Dalton Knecht Decision After Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart Injury Update

The injury bug that sidelined Luka Doncic for the playoffs has now claimed two more key Lakers: Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart. The situation has forced the team to look deep into its bench for a solution, and that’s where Dalton Knecht steps into the spotlight.

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Recently, insider Ryan Ward tweeted an update regarding him on X. “The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guards Kobe Bufkin and Dalton Knecht from the South Bay Lakers.”

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Knecht’s sophomore year with LA has been nothing short of a nightmare. He averaged just 10.3 minutes per game this season. With Doncic and Reaves sidelined, this might be Knecht’s final chance to shine, especially given the team’s attempt to trade him earlier this season.

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Yes, the 24-year-old had fallen out of rotation, so the Los Angeles Lakers decided to ship him to the Charlotte Hornets before the 2025 trade deadline. However, the deal collapsed at the 11th hour when Mark Williams failed his physical. Knecht needs to perform well to reinstate the team’s belief in him.

Meanwhile, Doncic’s arrival has reshaped priorities in Los Angeles. As a result, defensive wings are now the focus. Knecht’s offensive spark suddenly feels like a mismatch. Therefore, questions keep growing louder. But in Doncic’s and possibly Reaves’ absence, he might return.

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Moreover, Knecht fits offensively. He can light it up from deep, yet his game leans toward creating shots, not waiting in the corner. That contrast stands out. Even in 2024–25, he drilled 37.4% on catch-and-shoot threes. Meanwhile, his pull-up game popped even louder at 39.7% from beyond the arc.

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Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart’s injury updates

Austin Reaves’ availability for Sunday’s clash with the Dallas Mavericks remains uncertain. He left Thursday’s 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half with a rib or back injury but bounced back to finish with 15 points. Meanwhile, the Lakers await MRI results after a mix-up had the Mavericks scan the wrong area, forcing a second exam.

“The second one was today,” JJ Redick told the media on Saturday about AR’s medical examination. “I don’t know where the chain of command lies with Dallas imaging, but they scanned the wrong area. Not on our end. We made it explicit where it was supposed to be scanned, but they scanned the wrong area.”

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Imago Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) gestures during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart’s situation remains unknown. He has missed 6 games following a right ankle contusion. Before the Thunder game on Thursday, Redick gave an encouraging update about the veteran player. According to the head coach, Smart joined an on-court workout and might be ready for the Mavericks matchup, giving him about a week of regular-season action before the playoffs begin on April 18. However, his status for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

With the Lakers‘ playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Knecht isn’t just playing for a spot in the rotation; he’s auditioning to prove he’s a part of the team’s future, not just a temporary fix.