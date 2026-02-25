Lakers Announce Front Office Change After Making Decision on Rob Pelinka, Magic Johnson’s Futures

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent a front-office overhaul under Mark Walter’s new regime. First, they confirmed Rob Pelinka’s fate: he will continue as the General Manager and President of Basketball Operations. Now, the Lakers organization has appointed an advisor for Pelinka.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “The Lakers have named former UVA men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett as a ‘draft advisor’ to Rob Pelinka.”

Meanwhile, Pelinka shared his excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled and honored to welcome Tony as an advisor to the Lakers basketball operations department,” Pelinka said. The Lakers GM further expressed complete confidence in Bennett as the Lakers strengthen their draft and scouting structure. He emphasized that few minds in basketball match Bennett’s expertise. Most importantly, Pelinka believes Bennett will elevate leadership, empower scouts, and significantly enhance the entire draft department moving forward.

Bennett, a three-time national coach of the year in 2018, 2015, and 2007, led Virginia from 2009-2024 with a 364- 136 record, including 189-82 in ACC play. He captured the 2019 NCAA title and became the fourth former NBA player to win it as head coach. Moreover, he set the program record for wins, produced 12 seasons of 20 victories, claimed six ACC regular season titles and two tournaments, and earned four ACC Coach awards alongside Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski.

Earlier, Tony Bennett coached Washington State from 2006 to 2009, compiling a 69-33 mark with two NCAA trips and consecutive 26-win seasons. Across 18 years, he amassed a 433-169 record and developed 13 NBA Draft picks. He later said joining the Lakers felt special because of their tradition. Previously, he played four professional seasons, including three with the Charlotte Hornets after going 35th in 1992 out of Wisconsin Green Bay.

In simple terms, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ front office is going all-out to bring the required changes to the organization to build a championship-winning team. And yes, this idea also includes strengthening the position of office-bearers.

The Lakers decide on Rob Pelinka & Magic Johnson’s futures

On February 19, the Los Angeles Lakers appointed Lon Rosen as President of Business Operations. He succeeded Tim Harris after more than 30 years with the franchise. Moreover, Rosen addressed internal adjustments, confirming that Rob Pelinka will continue in his role. He also shared that Magic Johnson will remain involved with the organization. The organization has not assigned him a formal title at this time.

“Earvin is one of the most unique individuals I’ve known in my life, and he’s one of my closest friends,” Rosen said. “Obviously, he’s a huge fan of the Lakers, but he’s not going to be, ‘Hey, Rob, go sign this player. Do that.’ He’ll always be involved with all the teams that he’s involved in, but no, he’s not going to have day-to-day involvement at all. He is a super Laker fan, and he’ll continue to be a super Laker fan. It’s not bad to have that.”

At the same time, as mentioned earlier, Rob Pelinka will continue as the General Manager and President of the organization. They have also hired two executives, Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman, from the LA Dogders for advisory roles.

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are going through a makeover. It only seems natural for Mark Walter and Co. to bring about the changes. Simply put, the Buss family era has come to an end. A new chapter is unfolding and only time will tell if it’ll flourish or fall apart.