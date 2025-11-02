Lakers Announce Major Squad Decision With Adou Thiero Amid Injury Concerns

The Lakers have faced a storm of injuries early this season. As they prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Heat, head coach JJ Redick is being forced to get creative with the pieces he has in front of him. The Purple & Gold are on the verge of activating a key piece: second-round rookie Adou Thiero.

According to a recent report via Dan Woike, “Lakers have recalled forward Adou Thiero from the South Bay. Could potentially be active for the first time Sunday against Miami.”

This announcement came just days after he was sent down to the G League on Wednesday to continue his rehab, following clearance for live on-court activity. The timing isn’t entirely random. They’ve been thin at the forward spot, not to mention a certain LeBron James, who is sitting out because of a sciatica issue.

Apart from the Akron Hammer, the Lakers are also down guard Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain), forward Maxi Kleber (abdominal strain), with starting center Deandre Ayton being listed ‘probable’ with back spasms. Now, with a thinned rotation, JJ Redick needs all the help he can get.

For Thiero, the recall is the latest step in a recovery process following knee surgery undertaken after an injury he suffered during his final year at Arkansas, which he played through in the NCAA tournament. With the Razorbacks, Thiero averaged 15.1 points on 54.5% shooting from the field. Due to the rehab, Thiero had to miss Summer League in Vegas and the start of training camp, signaling that the medical staff is being cautious with his return.

LA traded up during the 2025 draft to select him, taking the Brooklyn Nets‘ 36th overall pick, and he’s shown decent athletic ability, grading out as one of the best athletes in his class. Although his jumper is shaky, the current roster lacks athletically dominant talent. Above all, though, Thiero has shown that he’s a pro’s pro.

Adou Thiero’s Patience Paying Off as JJ Redick Awed by His Athleticism

Adou Thiero’s approach to his rookie season has been refreshingly grounded. Instead of seeing a potential G League assignment as a demotion, the young forward has fully embraced the process. Thiero talked about this on the LA side’s Media Day, saying, “I’m just happy to be here, happy to be in this position… So, whatever they ask of me, I’ll be ready to compete whoever it’s against.” It’s a refreshing mindset that’s undoubtedly going to earn respect in the locker room as a young player who values growth above all else.

For the Lakers, this mindset fits perfectly, especially since they’re working towards a championship. Adou Thiero’s immediate goal isn’t about minutes and glamour, but rather rhythm, health, and familiarity with the NBA’s pace. That same path appears to have paid off for Bronny James, who, after spending a significant amount of time in the G League last season, looked much more confident.

If Thiero can repeat, or even improve on, this streak, his performance might end up becoming a key part of the second half of the season, and perhaps even a longer-term role in the Lakers’ rotation. He’s shown amazing flashes. After a video released by the Lakers showing off Thiero dunking at peak elevation, head coach JJ Redick couldn’t hide his reaction. “Yeah, it’s insane,” he said after practice. “I mean, head at the rim. It’s insane.”

For now, the team is choosing patience, ensuring every step of his return is deliberate rather than desperate. They’ve gone down the latter route before, and it really hasn’t worked. Instead, the Lakers are building a player not just ready to play, but one who can last. With JJ Redick specifically mentioning that they treat the G League as an extension of their main team, it makes their long-term vision all the more clear.