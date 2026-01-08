Lakers Broadcast Shows Jarred Vanderbilt Punching Jeremy Sochan in Spurs Scuffle

A Déjà vu moment for the fans as Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan got involved in another shoving contest. Last time, they did during the game in March 2025 and earned ejections. This time, it was after the final buzzer as the Lakers lost to the Spurs 107-91 at Frost Bank Center.

Both teams were exiting the floor as Vanderbilt and Sochan were ready to exchange some words. De’Aaron Fox had every intention of diffusing things, as he used to play AAU ball with Jarred. While backing away, the Lakers forward reached around Fox and jabbed Sochan’s face, which the cameras clearly caught. Even Spurs forward Julian Champagnie pushed Vanderbilt away, and the tensions were quickly rising.

Thankfully, this did not escalate between the two, and as history suggests, no one was backing down from a fight. After the game, Sochan spoke to the media and sarcastically said, “We just had a polite exchange,” the 21-year-old forward said with a smile. “I was intact and very joyful, and the other person wasn’t. He just wasn’t emotionally stable in that moment.”

The Polish forward admitted he may have said something “not very nice” to Vanderbilt during the game, which led to them clashing heads. Apparently, Vanderbilt told Sochan to meet him after the final buzzer, and thankfully, they had their teammates surrounding them. This flared-up emotion could also be because of their respective performances in the game.

The Spurs got the win, but Sochan played just 11 minutes, scoring six points on perfect shooting. This was only his second consecutive game after receiving four straight DNPs. For Vanderbilt, he started in place of LeBron James, who sat out with foot arthritis and sciatica. However, the Lakers forward had the worst night as he managed just four points in 19 minutes during the blowout loss. Vanderbilt even declined to speak with reporters after the game.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Jeremy Sochan continue their rumble

Last year in March, the Lakers beat the Spurs 125–109, and it was Sochan who had the last laugh. With 6:32 remaining in the final period at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers were up by 14. Sochan got the ball and tried to back down Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but was fouled. The official blew the whistle, and Sochan threw the ball at the Lakers forward, but not with force. However, it was enough to get him riled up.

Naturally, Vanderbilt pushed the Polish forward, and there was a scuffle as players and officials started surrounding them. The jawing between the two continued until they received their marching orders. Even before the incident, Sochan was perceived as the one to get under the opponent’s skin. But he put that narrative to bed.

“I’m not doing it on purpose,” he explained earlier in that season. “I’m not trying to be a d***head. I’m just me. I’m going to be me every game.” And he was once again true to his nature, not backing down from anybody. Vanderbilt allegedly told him to meet after the game, which Sochan did and was ready with his reaction. We have to wait for the NBA to decide the punishment for today’s incident. Since Vanderbilt was physical, he might receive a bigger punishment.