Lakers Champion Enters WNBA Controversy With Strong Message After Enes Kanter’s Draft Announcement

Kyle Kuzma has never been one to keep his thoughts behind closed doors. The Milwaukee Bucks star regularly speaks on issues beyond basketball. Now, his latest stance arrives as the WNBA faces a fierce cultural storm. Sophie Cunningham’s controversial comments about transgender athletes have reignited a debate that refuses to fade quietly.

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On Sunday, the 31-year-old Lakers champ shared a tweet from his official X handle. Kuzma wrote:

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“Thirty years of women fighting to get this league built, and the question on the table this week is what a woman is. Needing a committee to find that answer is a disservice to every girl who was told this league was for her.”

Kyle Kuzma‘s argument is simple. It took decades of women’s efforts to establish and grow the league. Therefore, the whole debate of who qualifies as a woman shouldn’t overshadow the grandeur of the WNBA. Moreover, he believes defining women’s sports should not require bureaucratic intervention.

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Now, his point makes sense as a broader statement about respecting women’s history in sports. However, it does not directly resolve the underlying debate over transgender participation. It frames the issue around women’s identity and recognition rather than addressing the competing arguments about inclusion and fairness.

But the story does not end there with Cunningham’s comments or Celeste Keaton’s fine and suspension. Kuzma’s statement comes at a time when former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom announced that he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

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Enes Kanter declares himself for the 2027 WNBA Draft

On Friday, August 7th, Enes Kanter hinted at a surprising WNBA move through social media. Wearing a WNBA hoodie, he said he had examined the league’s eligibility rules. He also argued that the framework could allow him to play based on its approach to self-identification and inclusion.

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“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect,” Kanter said. “If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.”

He also said that his team reviewed the WNBA’s rules and believes he can enter the April 2027 draft. He presented the move as a test of consistent rule enforcement. At the same time, he stressed that his message targets policy, rather than transgender people.

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Simply put, Kanter wants the league’s stated principles on inclusion and eligibility applied without exceptions. Therefore, he directed the message toward the WNBA too. He said, “My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception… See you at training camp.”

Enes Kanter retired from the NBA in 2022 after playing for 11 years with teams like the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Utah Jazz drafted the 6-foot-10 big man as the third overall pick in the 2011 Draft. Kanter has averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds a game on over 50% shooting from the field in his career.