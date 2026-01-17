Lakers Champion Ignores Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic for Kyrie Irving in Surprise Confession

The point guard role has transformed with the modern NBA, demanding efficiency and elite decision-making. That evolution fuels constant debates about greatness, where Stephen Curry is often included but not unanimously, and even Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic still faces scrutiny. However, long before this era, Rajon Rondo set a different standard. Rondo left a lasting mark with championship runs for the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He has now made a wild claim.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rondo has now transitioned into coaching, and after a stint as a guest coach with the Milwaukee Bucks and later promoted as a part of the team’s coaching staff. Following a 16-season career in the NBA and now in coaching, he has a deep understanding of positions. Recently, he joined his former teammate Kevin Garnett on his podcast ‘KG Certified’ where he was asked by KG to rate his top five point guards in the NBA.

As a reply, Rondo could come up with only three names: Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and Kyrie Irving. To everyone’s surprise, the former Lakers star missed out on a lot of names, but the most shocking ones were Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. Curry, because he revolutionized the game with his long-range shooting and efficiency, and Luka, because of his impact in the league in recent years as a foreign player. He is also the current face of the Lakers, so fans expected Rondo to take his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garnett even asked Rondo if we are in the Steph Curry era or not, to which he agreed, but didn’t name the Warriors talisman in his list of point guards.

One argument could be that Steph Curry doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional point guard. He is not a proper floor general, who is constantly looking to orchestrate plays and find the right passes, but rather, he is more of a shoot-first kind of player. He is more of a shooting guard, as debated by many. While roles in basketball are up for debate, it seems like Rondo comes from that school of thought, as all three of his names were traditional point guards.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to Stephen Curry, he is the best point guard of all time.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry believes he is the best point guard of all time

While one can go through positional intricacies and how a position in basketball demands a player to do a list of things, only then can one qualify in the reckoning; some people become famous by breaking the traditions and making their own norm. Stephen Curry is one such player who single-handedly changed the dynamics of the game with his shooting.

He shattered records, made new ones, and also won four rings with the Golden State Warriors, the team that drafted him in 2009. He has played 16 seasons in the NBA, and yet he is going strong. He has revolutionized the game and this generation of basketball players, which goes much beyond accolades and honors.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

However, back in August 2023, fresh after winning his fourth ring, Curry appeared on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, where he was asked if he is the best point guard of all time. His answer was firm and confident: “Yes.” He then started to say, “I have to,” before he interrupted himself and repeated his “yes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, it felt like the veteran Warriors star had entered his Muhammad Ali era, leaving behind all the humility and accepting the fact that he has done enough to warrant such an honor. The immediate comparison after his admission was with Magic Johnson. Curry respectfully admitted that it is an honor to be in the same conversation with Magic, but he didn’t shy away from pushing his name ahead.

“To your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous,” Curry explained. “The fact that we’re even having that conversation — it’s a place I never thought I’d be in… You put me on my own team, I’m going to rep myself for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his four rings, he has two MVPs, 11 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, a couple of scoring titles, and an appearance in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. He is surely the best shooter the league has ever seen. Even in his 17th season in the NBA, Curry is going strong, averaging 28.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three.