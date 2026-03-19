Lakers Coaches Notice LeBron James Giving Up on Major Responsibility as Future in LA Remains Uncertain

We are living in a time when LeBron James is balling like he’s in his 20s or 30s again. Remember, he’s 41, with an uncertain future ahead. Will he play next season? We don’t know. Will he play for the Los Angeles Lakers? No clue. But for now, he is adapting to this young roster of LA, letting go of the role he mastered forever in the league.

LeBron missed an entire week of action from March 5 to March 12 due to injuries. That phase allowed him to sit back and observe the team. “And coaches saw a renewed LeBron James when he got back to that group, because he got to see how Luka and Reaves are meshing, and then from there come in and be himself,” Shams Charania shared on Get Up.

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“And that means playing whatever role. If it takes him diving headfirst, he’ll do that. If it’s cutting, slashing, playing in the dunker spot, or like last night, 13 of 14 from the field, stuff that we’ve never seen him do before, he’s doing at the age of 41, year 23,” the ESPN insider further added.

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Imago LeBron James made a full extension dive to get a crucial rebound. | Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

The shift, as Shams noted, has been real and interesting. LeBron James now operates as a secondary force after Luka Doncic arrived in February 2025. As a result, the offense flows differently. Doncic dominates with a massive 37.4% usage and 33+ PPG, while James settles into 21.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds across 48 games. Meanwhile, his usage dips to around 25-27%. It feels intentional. It feels calculated. And it works.

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Now, James lines up at power forward beside Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton. Coach JJ Redick highlights the sacrifice, especially as James hands over playmaking duties. However, the team thrives. The Lakers hold a strong 44-25 record, sitting third in the Western Conference by March 18, firmly in contender territory. And through it all, James adapts, evolves, and quietly controls the chaos.

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Most importantly, “He has the self-awareness of any player that you would need under these circumstances, and he’s able to do anything he still wants to put his mind to,” Charania concluded. In fact, this renewed LeBron James has forced Kevin Durant to believe that he could play until 45.

LeBron James’ heroics vs Houston Rockets

In a 124-116 road win over the Rockets, the Lakers pushed their streak to seven, and Luka Doncic and LeBron James took over late. Meanwhile, James thrived as a third option behind Doncic and Reaves, turning heads with 13-for-14 shooting, a wild 92.9%, plus six powerful dunks. Therefore, even as the role evolves, his precision and perfectly timed dominance still steal the moment.

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Bron once again didn’t fail to impress head coach JJ Redick. He joked that the 41-year-old makes him feel like a loser. Meanwhile, following the loss, Kevin Durant told the media, “I think he could play up until he’s 45 years old.” He added, “I don’t think he’ll be around that long, but I think he could play for another four to five years, to be honest. It’s not a surprise anymore.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“His age is 41, but he looks great out there,” Durant further added. “When you love the game as much as he does, you’ll do anything to stay locked in and on top of your game. He’s very inspiring as a human being.”

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LeBron James is rewriting time in real time. At 41, he bends roles, energy, and ego to fit a rising Lakers core, and somehow looks freer doing it. Moreover, every shift feels deliberate, every moment controlled. As the future hangs in the air, one thing stays loud. He evolves and elevates, and he still owns the stage when it matters most.