Lakers Could Axe Luka Doncic’s Close Teammate to Land ‘Bargain’ Big, Per Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long offseason ahead. And a lot to decide before heading into the 2026-27 season. No one knows what the future holds for LeBron James. At the same time, Austin Reaves’ player option story has turned into a mystery for everyone around the league. Yet, the front office is looking forward to building around Luka Doncic. And that might begin with saying goodbye to one of his closest teammates.

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“You’re going to need to do a bit more bargain shopping at the center position. If we were to flip this, let’s say you get Walker Kessler on the Peyton Watson deal,” insider Trevor Lane said. “Okay, then you’re bargain shopping a bit more at the wing position.” League-wide conversations suggest the Los Angeles Lakers are actively pursuing Denver Nuggets star, Peyton Watson.

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“The Lakers are going to sign and trade for Peyton Watson. It’s going to be a three-team deal, and this is really important for the Lakers. Again, things are tilted slightly in the Lakers’ favor. Jarred Vanderbilt is going to be on the way out,” Lane added.

LA entered the summer with fans dreaming about a $90 million spending spree. However, the real picture feels far messier. After cap holds and roster math enter the equation, Los Angeles is staring at closer to $40 million in workable flexibility. That wrinkle has sparked serious debate around how far the franchise can actually push while still preparing for LeBron James’ uncertain future and a roster starving for size.

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The original plan centered around attacking the restricted free-agent market and forcing rival teams into uncomfortable decisions. Yet league executives believe the Lakers could leave that chase empty-handed, especially with teams preparing to protect their young talent aggressively. The Utah Jazz are most likely going to keep Walker Kessler. And the Detroit Pistons might aggressively retain Jalen Duren despite his shaky postseason. Meanwhile, the Knicks’ star Mitchell Robinson could also be a good pick. And OKC’s Isaiah Hartenstein’s fate depends on his team’s option next season.

That leaves Peyton Watson as the fascinating wildcard. The Denver forward exploded in Year 4, averaging 14.6 points while drilling 41.1% from deep, instantly turning himself into one of the market’s hottest names. The proposed move gives Watson a four-year, $112 million Lakers contract starting at $25 million annually, slightly above Denver’s realistic comfort zone under the second apron.

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In return, the Nuggets land a massive $25 million trade exception, the Lakers’ 2031 first-round pick, and Chicago’s 2026 second-rounder, projected around No. 56, creating long-term flexibility and future upside around Luka Doncic’s timeline. Still, handing Watson $22-$25 million annually feels risky after injury interruptions. Even so, his athleticism, defense, and upside fit exactly what the Lakers crave, although the franchise still appears laser-focused on solving its center problem first.

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Most importantly, if the insider’s theory comes to fruition, then Doncic will lose one of his closest teammates, Jarred Vanderbilt. The audience has witnessed their bond over the last two seasons. One key moment came on April 2, when Luka sustained his season-ending hamstring injury against the OKC Thunder.

While the Slovenian star walked off the court, he covered his face with his jersey. He was probably in tears, angry, and heartbroken. However, the cameras followed him. In that moment, Jarred Vanderbilt quickened his pace to block the cameras aimed at Doncic. At one point, Vando even locked eyes with the camera while attempting to capture the visibly frustrated 27-year-old.

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But now, for rebuilding, the Los Angeles Lakers wouldn’t mind sending the forward away. If it means Rob Pelinka & Co. could bag someone like Peyton Watson or even Robert Williams, as a matter of fact.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ rebuild plan around Luka Doncic

Moving Jarred Vanderbilt could quietly become the Lakers’ biggest money move. His $12,428,571 salary for 2026-27 and $13,285,714 for 2027-28 may not look monstrous beside Luka Doncic’s $49.5M and climbing $57.42M deal, yet every dollar matters when second-apron pressure starts squeezing flexibility. That is where Chicago enters the picture. The Bulls would absorb Vanderbilt’s contract, while the Lakers would hand over a 2028 pick swap plus their lone tradable second-round pick. In return, Los Angeles gains breathing room. More flexibility. More pathways to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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Still, the gamble carries a strange twist. For that 2028 pick swap to mean anything, Chicago must believe it could finish ahead of the Lakers by then. Otherwise, the swap becomes decorative wrapping paper with little real value. That uncertainty makes the deal fascinating. Maybe the Bulls bite for the assets. Maybe they pass completely. If talks collapse, the Lakers still hold one emergency lever: waive-and-stretch Vanderbilt’s contract. That route spreads his money across multiple years, easing the cap hit immediately, although it leaves financial footprints lingering deep into the future.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson keeps hovering around the Lakers rumor mill like the perfect basketball headache solver. The New York Knicks center is chasing a championship run right now, yet free agency could pull him straight into Los Angeles’ plans. According to The Athletic, the Lakers are scanning the market for size, defense, and rebounding help, with Robinson and Robert Williams III standing out as realistic targets. Robinson offers exactly what the Lakers crave: rim protection, bruising rebounds, and playoff-level hustle without destroying their cap flexibility.

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Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moreover, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes gave the Lakers an uneven center rotation this season. And even JJ Redick’s frustrated “I can’t play him” moment toward Ayton exposed deeper concerns. Ayton holds a player option, while Hayes enters free agency, leaving the front office juggling possibilities.

Therefore, Luka Doncic’s Lakers era could begin with a painful sacrifice. Jarred Vanderbilt brought loyalty, energy, and protection during Luka’s toughest moments. However, Los Angeles is clearly choosing roster balance over emotion. The franchise wants size, defense, shooting, and flexibility around its new superstar. Therefore, Peyton Watson, Mitchell Robinson, and multiple center options now sit at the heart of a ruthless rebuild that could completely reshape the Lakers’ future.