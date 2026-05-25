Lakers Could Reunite Luka Doncic With Ex-Mavs Teammate Without Moving LeBron James, Per Insiders

When the Dallas Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals, Daniel Gafford became one of Luka Doncic’s most important teammates. His ability to catch lobs, protect the rim, and thrive in pick-and-roll situations perfectly complemented Doncic’s playmaking.

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Dallas later rewarded Gafford with a three-year, $54 million extension in June 2025. But after trading Doncic to the Lakers and reshaping the organization around Cooper Flagg following Nico Harrison’s departure, the Mavericks suddenly have different priorities. That is why ESPN insiders believe Los Angeles could now reunite Doncic with one of his favorite frontcourt partners without sacrificing LeBron James or Austin Reaves.

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ESPN’s Ben Golliver, Zach Kram, and Andre Snellings proposed a trade package that would send Gafford to Los Angeles for Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and the Lakers’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks later evaluated the proposal and explained why it works financially for both teams.

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“The Lakers enter the offseason trying to duplicate the roster blueprint from when Doncic was with the Mavericks,” Marks wrote. “Adding Gafford gives them a needed lob threat and a rim protector. The Lakers do not lose any cap flexibility, as the outgoing salaries are almost identical to Gafford’s $17.26 million salary for next season.”

For a Lakers team that has spent years cycling through temporary center solutions, the proposal offers something far more reliable. Gafford is not just another athletic big man. He is a proven pick-and-roll partner for Doncic who already helped anchor a Finals run in Dallas.

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That familiarity matters. Few centers in the league understand how to maximize Doncic offensively better than Gafford does.

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Dallas’ willingness to move Gafford likely depends on Dereck Lively II’s health. “To part ways with Gafford, the Mavericks need to have assurance that Dereck Lively II is healthy,” Marks explained.

Lively appeared in only seven games this season before undergoing right foot surgery in December 2025. That injury created major uncertainty around the Mavericks’ frontcourt depth entering a new era centered around Cooper Flagg.

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Marks also noted that Vanderbilt could give Dallas emergency frontcourt depth if Lively suffers another setback. On top of that, the Mavericks own three first-round picks and could easily target another young center in the draft.

From Dallas’ perspective, moving Gafford would also align with the franchise’s new timeline. While he remains a productive veteran on a reasonable contract, the Mavericks are now building around a 19-year-old cornerstone in Flagg. Gafford’s age, injury history, and win-now role could make him one of the organization’s most valuable trade chips this offseason.

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ESPN’s Kevin Pelton recently identified the Lakers’ center situation as one of the franchise’s biggest offseason priorities. Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III have both been mentioned as possible targets.

Still, Gafford stands out as arguably the cleanest fit because of his existing chemistry with Doncic and his proven ability to thrive in a deep playoff environment.

The Lakers’ interest in Gafford reportedly stretches back well before this offseason. NBA insider Brett Siegel previously reported that Los Angeles maintained “strong interest” in the Mavericks center dating back to last season, although Dallas never seriously entertained moving him at the time.

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This summer feels different. The Mavericks’ organizational direction has shifted, Cooper Flagg is now the centerpiece of the franchise, and Los Angeles suddenly has a realistic pathway to acquire a center who perfectly complements Doncic without touching its core stars.

Why the Lakers Want to Recreate Dallas’ Formula Around Doncic

Marks’ description of the Lakers trying to “duplicate the roster blueprint” from Doncic’s Dallas years perfectly explains what Rob Pelinka appears to be building this summer.

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The Mavericks transformed their roster around Doncic between 2023 and 2024 by surrounding him with athletic rim-running centers like Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Those bigs unlocked another level of Doncic’s pick-and-roll game by giving him vertical lob threats instead of slower, stationary screeners.

The result was a trip to the NBA Finals.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this season while shooting 65.5 percent from the field.

But his value goes far beyond raw numbers. His timing as a screener, rim runner, and weak-side shot blocker made him one of the easiest centers for Doncic to play with during their Dallas partnership.

The price is also relatively manageable for Los Angeles. Vanderbilt’s role has diminished significantly, Knecht cooled off after an encouraging rookie start, and late first-round picks are commonly used by contenders to acquire proven veterans.

More importantly, the Lakers would keep both LeBron James and Austin Reaves while adding the exact archetype their offense has lacked since Doncic arrived in February 2025.

Gafford gives Los Angeles a true rim-running center who can finish above the rim, set physical screens, defend the paint, and immediately recreate the style of pick-and-roll attack that helped Dallas reach the Finals with Doncic leading the way.