Lakers Cut Ties With Bronny James’ Teammate Amid Mark Walter Ownership-Led Changes

The Los Angeles Lakers have been experiencing the winds of change since Mark Walter became the majority owner, taking over from Jeanie Buss, who continues to remain as the team governor and minority stakeholder. Recently, there have been changes in the organization that suggest that Walter is now calling the shots and making the big calls. The power shift was expected and had to happen sooner or later.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Friday, the South Bay Lakers announced that center Kylor Kelly has left the organization via a buyout with the NBA G League, as he wanted to continue his career in an overseas league. Right after moving past the South Bay Lakers, he immediately joined the Converge FiberXers, an outfit in the Philippines National Basketball League. He is selected as the import for the upcoming 2026 PB Commissioner’s Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the South Bay Lakers, Kelly tried his hand at multiple NBA teams but didn’t convince any of them to be on their roster. He made his NBA debut for the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract, but in March 2025, they waived him. He also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, but again couldn’t convince them to be on their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this change doesn’t matter much for the Lakers or the South Bay, it could be the start of multiple departures from the G League outfit. A few weeks ago, there were rumors of the Lakers gradually planning to cut ties with Bronny James, as he was simply not getting minutes with the Lakers. Since then, he has been moved to the G League outfit. This comes after rumors of LeBron James potentially not continuing with the Lakers beyond this season.

Given the current climate of the Lakers organization as a whole in terms of sackings, there will be a few doubts in several people’s minds.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Mark Walter-inspired personnel change at the Lakers raises questions

The major update from the Lakers in the last few days has to be the appointment of Lon Rosen as the new President of Basketball Operations, replacing long-term employee Tim Harris, who had been with the Purple and Gold for three decades. This is an ambitious move that was ruled by Mark Walter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosen is not a stranger to the sports market, as he has been serving the Los Angeles Dodgers for 14 years as their executive. He made them the superpower in baseball that they are today. And Walter will hope that Rosen will implement such ideas with the Lakers as well. It is not only a change in personnel but also an incorporation of a different philosophy. The other transformations, including roster changes, will soon follow once Rosen feels settled in his new office.

“I’m beyond grateful to Jeanie and Mark for trusting me with this incredible opportunity,” said Rosen. “As everyone knows, the economics of the sports business are constantly changing – and they will continue to do so. But, at root, my job is a simple one: figuring out how to do right by our employees and our partners while ensuring that the Lakers continue to provide an unparalleled experience for our fans in Los Angeles and around the world. I look forward to working alongside Jeanie, Rob (Pelinka), and the whole front-office team to make that happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This move also gives the feeling about the ownership change, as it is Mark Walter who is making the decisions rather than Jeanie Buss.

Recently, however, Buss shared that she is very secure in her role and shares a good relationship with Walter. The Buss family sold the majority of the Lakers’ stake to Walter last year for a whopping $10 billion. They have kept 15% of the team’s stake and feel that the new ownership will only help the Lakers scale greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it is Walter calling the shots now, Jeanie Buss continues to remain as the team governor, and when asked if she is going to continue in that role, she added, “That’s what I agreed to. Mark Walter and I are very comfortable with the way things are set up. And I expect things to go on and be successful. And you know, I’m not going anywhere.”

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers function in the upcoming months. There are a lot of things that are intertwined with LeBron James’ future in the franchise.