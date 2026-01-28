Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Set for Fresh Start After Rob Pelinka’s Trade Deadline Plan Emerges

A week to go before the trade deadline, and the Lakers have failed to address their 3&D player need. It’s not due to a lack of effort, but the lack of options that the other teams are interested in. Especially Dalton Knecht, who has received a ‘negative’ value tag on the roster. But GM Rob Pelinka has not given up yet.

“Dalton Knecht is a name to watch for a possible “fresh start”, per @TheSteinLine. “Another player to watch in terms of possible fresh starts is the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, who was traded to Charlotte a year ago before being forced to return to LA when the purple and gold rescinded its deal to acquire Mark Williams from the Hornets.”

Knecht began the season averaging 19.2 minutes per game, but that has decreased since then. He was DNP in the last 4 and has played more than 15 minutes just thrice since December. Clearly, coach JJ Redick has lost faith in the 24-year-old. This was clearly visible from his reactions during the two fixtures in which Knecht didn’t play well.

The new year’s first game led to 0 points for the former Tennessee star. But that was not the highlight. JJ Redick’s reaction to a play involving Dalton Knecht against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday went viral. In the sequence, Marcus Smart motioned for action, prompting Knecht to go over to the LA Lakers‘ guard to set a screen. Smart emphatically waved him off while Redick threw up his hands in frustration as Knecht forgot what the play was designed.

Still, he featured in the next game against Memphis and missed two three-pointers with the score being 91-90 in favor of the Grizzlies. But the worst decision of the night was yet to come. With 7:50 left and the Lakers firmly making a comeback, Dalton Knecht gave Santi Aldama a full two-handed shove. He would earn another offensive foul, his second of the game. He would finish the night with more turnovers (2) than successful field goals.

Throughout these times, his actions have been noticed. Some believe that last February’s failed trade mentally broke Knecht, who showed signs of promise at times last season as a rookie.

“Dalton Knecht has zero trade value around the NBA. The Lakers are unlikely to trade their 2032 first-round pick for an upgrade at the deadline,” according to NBA insider Dan Woike. The Lakers signed him as the 17th pick in the 2024 draft and gave him a $4 million rookie scale deal, and also exercised his $4.2 million option for 2026-27. Therefore, the team controls his contract cheaply through next season.

Can an option of a trade emerge for Dalton Knecht?

The reduced production has played a role in limiting his appeal in serious trade discussions. League circles increasingly tag Knecht as a negative asset. Now, Rob Pelinka is forced in a way to send out their 2031 or 2032 first-round pick to get multiple firsts back for it, according to ESPN. Amid this, Forbes reporter Evan Sidery revealed Pelinka checked in with the Sacramento Kings to assess Keon Ellis’ status.

For now, it seems, the Lakers could pursue Ellis by sending out Dalton Knecht. The Purple and Gold franchise’s current financial situation stands at -$56.2 million in cap room and sits only $1.12 million under the first apron. Fortunately, Knecht’s negative value won’t affect the books as Ellis earns about $2.3 million in the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht makes $4 million in the same season.

Therefore, the outgoing money outweighs the incoming figure. This will keep the Lakers’ apron compliant and leave the deal clean and permissible under NBA salary rules. Still, it seems no other front office seemingly views JJ Redick’s once-star rookie as worth premium assets.