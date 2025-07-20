Lakers Depth Chart: How Does the Roster Look After Marcus Smart Addition

Finally, an offseason that actually made sense for the Lakers. No headline-chasing trades, no superstar egos messing with the chemistry—just smart, steady moves that add real depth to a roster that’s needed it for years. Deandre Ayton was the marquee pickup (both literally and figuratively), giving them a true presence in the paint. But finally, the real steal is here. Marcus Smart. The guy brings grit, leadership, and that defensive nastiness L.A. has sorely lacked. This time, it’s not about flash, but more about fit. And for once, the Lakers look like a team built to last, like they once were, not just a trend on social media.

“Lakers All-NBA star Luka Doncic reached out to Smart and made it clear that he wanted to play with the two-way stalwart, sources said,” wrote Shams Charania. Luka called his shot, and the Lakers delivered. This move marks one of the rare times a star publicly pushed for a roster addition and actually made it happen. Since trading for Doncic on Feb. 1, the Lakers have built the roster around him with precision. They gave him Deandre Ayton, the rim-running big he thrives with. Now, they’ve handed him Marcus Smart to shore up the perimeter. The front office heard him, making it clear who they want to lead the core next.

With Smart, LA now has 3 solid PGs helping Doncic out, besides Gabe Vincent and Bronny James, being there from the get-go. Smart holds career averages of 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. While his lifetime three-point percentage sits at 32.4%, he did bump that up to 34.8% this past season. The catch? He played only 34 games (including Grizzlies and Wizards stats), so the sample size remains limited. Still, when healthy, Smart brings intensity, playmaking, and defensive grit that stats only begin to capture. That coupled with the depth of the rest of their 15, and man – it spells trouble for the rest of the Wild West.

via Imago Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Just see how the rest of the Lakers shape up:

SG – Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin

SF – LeBron James, Jake LaRavia

PF – Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero

C – Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber

That’s about as solid a 15-man squad as you can build to give LeBron his last real shot at glory. Year 23 for No. 23—how’s that for cinematic timing? The LA Lakers look ready to center the season around the King, and honestly, why wouldn’t they? History shows their best chances come when everything runs through LeBron James. Still, if they want a legit championship push, they might need one more big move. Rob Pelinka knows it. He’s playing the long game—and if reinforcements come, they’ll likely arrive mid-season. For now, the stage is set. And it’s LeBron’s show to close.

Lakers picked up Marcus Smart, but what’s next?

It’s classic Lakers ‘eritage—no matter the roster, something always seems to go sideways. But this time? There’s a different energy. The moves feel focused, the direction looks right, and even Shaq’s buying in… with one caveat. “I’m still worried about the shooting,” he says. And he’s not wrong. It’s a three-point league, and that missing perimeter pop might be the last piece in the puzzle. Will they fix it now? Nope. As of now, that 15-man squad stays locked till the January trade window. What happens next? Pure box office. Chaos, drama, fireworks—just the way the LakeShow has always liked it.

“I think the Lakers could—sorry, Keith Smith just texted me here, letting me know—same thing, same thing,” said Trevor Lane. We were talking about the biannual exception situation. Do the Lakers make a trade for a wing at the three position? I think they definitely could. At some point, they may need to. But if you’re adding Marcus Smart, maybe there’s another piece you can get. Right now, I think the Lakers have done enough that they can go into the season as is. Unless the right opportunity presents itself, they can roll with what they have, see how everything aligns, how the pieces fit, and then make decisions in December or January.”

via Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Signing Marcus Smart was a statement. In today’s NBA economy, where superstar names come with superstar egos, the Lakers went the opposite way. And honestly? It was the smart move—literally and figuratively. No drama, no spotlight-hogging, just a high-IQ, defensive dog who fits right into the culture they should’ve been building years ago. So, is Lakers Nation rocking with Rob Pelinka finally standing on business? Judging by the buzz, they’re not just pleased—they’re finally hopeful. And that’s saying something.