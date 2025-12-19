Lakers Duo Close to Luka Doncic, JJ Redick Ready to Bid LA Goodbye in Depth Trades – Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling, driven by MVP-level play from Luka Doncic and All-Star production from Austin Reaves, while LeBron James continues to regain form after injuries. That balance has pushed them to third in the West at 19-7. Even so, to take the next step and seriously contend, the Lakers likely need a few timely trades to better support their core.

Recently, The Athletic’s NBA Insider, Sam Vecenie, published an NBA Trade Board predicting teams for different players who are likely to move in this trade window.

Vecenie predicted that the Lakers may use fellow bigman Maxi Kleber and guard Gabe Vincent in a trade as salary-matching assets. Both Kleber and Vincent are in the final year of their contract, making them excellent trade chips for Rob Pelinka as the Purple and Gold are in the market for a defense piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this prediction comes as a surprise to many Lakers fans as both players are part of the core rotational group. Vincent and Kleber are both on around $11 million deals, but at the same time, their impact on this Lakers team is an important question.

After being traded by the Dallas, Kleber is averaging 12.7 minutes in his 11 games so far, scoring 2.1 points. Gabe Vincent, on the other hand, has played 14 games, scoring 4.7 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Lakers coach, JJ Redick, deeply values Gabe Vincent’s mindset and has highlighted it multiple times. Similarly, Luka Doncic shares a close affinity with Max Kleber, who was with him in Dallas and now in Los Angeles.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the alternatives for the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Lakers desperately need a key defensive piece to allow more freedom to the likes of Doncic, Reeves, and LeBron. They are looking for a big man who could probably add defensive value and rim protection, along with a combo guard or wing who could contribute majorly on defense.

According to their demands this season, Vecenie has come up with some names such as Robert Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Keon Ellis, and Ochai Agbaji.

Speaking about the big man first, Robert Williams has failed to live up to the expectations after making the All-Defensive Team in 2022 with the Celtics. He has struggled to remain healthy, playing only 77 games over the last three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with his $13.3 million contract expiring, he could be a great impact guy for the Lakers, playing a second fiddle to Deandre Ayton. Williams is a dominant rim finisher and has good passing vision in short-roll offensive situations, which could significantly help the Lakers.

Raptors wing Ochai Agbaji could be a value pick for the Lakers, as he is making only $6.3 million. Agbaji had a strong last season, but his numbers have drastically fallen this term as he struggled to get minutes in the Raptors’ rotation.

Kings’ wing Keon Ellis and Bulls’ guard Ayo Dosunmu also could be great picks for the Lakers, as both players would improve their roster. Ellis is extremely limited on the offensive side of things, but it is his energetic defensive play that makes him valuable. He only makes $2.3 million; hence, plenty of teams are interested in Ellis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dosunmu is the all-purpose guard that the Lakers need. He is averaging more than 15 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the three. Dosunmu is also solid defensively and moves with purpose even without the ball. He could make a difference for the Lakers in rotation, and considering he is on a contract worth $7.5 million, he would be on many teams’ radar.