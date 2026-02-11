Lakers Eye Nuggets Star as LeBron James Replacement Amid Jab at Front Office After OKC Loss

LeBron James didn’t need to name names. His frustration said enough. Following the Lakers’ humbling loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, James delivered a pointed message about the team’s lack of championship urgency—comments many around the league interpreted as a subtle jab at the front office’s direction.

That moment may have offered the clearest hint yet that the Lakers and their longtime superstar are no longer fully aligned. With James set to hit free agency this summer, Los Angeles is reportedly already exploring life after LeBron, identifying potential successors who could carry the franchise into its next era.

That said, Rob Pelinka and Co. seem to have set their eyes on a Denver Nuggets star as the Akron Hammer’s replacement next season, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

“Restricted free agency is trickier for a team such as the Lakers that can’t afford to wait out the matching period, but Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson — an L.A.-area native who played at UCLA — might be gettable via sign-and-trade because of Denver’s tax situation,” he wrote in his latest piece.

Imago Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) screams after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Right now, the Lakers don’t have much cap space to work with, given their massive wage bill. However, the Purple and Gold only have three guaranteed players on their roster for the 2026-27 campaign. So, if they let James walk and see Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart exercise their player options, still, LA will be left with more than $50 million in cap space to work with.

They could use this to land Denver’s Peyton Watson. With injuries plaguing the Nuggets, 23-year-old Watson has emerged as a rising star. In January, Watson averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 46% from three-point range.

So, pairing a young wing like him alongside Luka Doncic makes a lot of sense from the Lakers’ perspective. More so, given that the former UCLA standout is on an expiring four-year $11.2 million contract. And with the Denver Nuggets financially constrained, there’s a good chance they won’t be able to extend him this offseason.

Would that enable the Lakers to swoop in and sign Peyton Watson? Only time will tell. In the meantime, LeBron James seems to have given up on his dreams of winning the title this season, as he made a surprising admission after his team’s disappointing loss against the reigning champions on Monday.

LeBron James makes a surprising admission about the Lakers

Since their seven-game winning streak down the stretch back in November, the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to stack more than three wins in a row. They had their chance to do so on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out with an injury. However, a scrappy OKC side outlasted LA, 119-109, raising serious questions about the Purple and Gold’s abilities.

More so, after the Lakers’ superstar LeBron James bluntly accepted that there’s no comparison between his team and the OKC Thunder.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

“You want me to compare us to them? That’s a championship team right there, we’re not,” James told the reporters postgame. “We can’t sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes, and they can. That’s why they won a championship.”

The Akron native did not mince his words after the game, calling out his team for not maintaining a similar work rate throughout. And indeed, that was the difference as the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Thunder outworked the Lakers. Not only did they out-rebound LA 45-37, but they also had 12 steals to the Lakers’ seven.

Nonetheless, with the Lakers missing Doncic, the Thunder, even without their star point guard, would be at an advantage. However, that cannot be an excuse for the Lakers’ poor first-half performance, which cost them the game, prompting LeBron James to make such a comment about his team. Regardless, the season goes on, as LA shifts its focus toward the Spurs, whom they face next.