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Lakers Eye Former DPOY as Luka Doncic’s Public Demand Could Shape New Draft Strategy, Per Reports

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 21, 2026 | 1:09 AM EDT

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Lakers Eye Former DPOY as Luka Doncic’s Public Demand Could Shape New Draft Strategy, Per Reports

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 21, 2026 | 1:09 AM EDT

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The choice of an A-list center from Luka Doncic has been heard by all teams. But there is more to his requests, and the Los Angeles Lakers front office is working overtime to fulfil that demand. The need for a 3-and-D wing remains, and that search has linked the Purple and Gold franchise with former DPOY Lu Dort.

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“The Lakers are a potential landing spot for Lu Dort, per Michael Scotto.”

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With the Oklahoma City Thunder facing a roster logjam, the Lakers are monitoring All-Defensive-caliber star Dort to fix their perimeter defense. The Thunder are projected to exercise Dort’s $17.22 million team option with the explicit intent of flipping him onto the trade market. While Dort had a statistically down year offensively (averaging 8.3 points on 38.5% shooting), his elite on-ball defense is viewed as the ultimate compliment to hide the defensive limitations of a Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves backcourt.

Pairing him with another former DPOY, Marcus Smart, would give the Lakers a fearsome backcourt defense. With massive extensions for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren set to kick in, Oklahoma City is projected to be $28.5 million over the second apron. The Thunder’s ideal circumstances remain picking up that option and dumping that contract to someone else for draft pick capital.

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Dort spoke about his future and was grateful to Sam Presti and the Thunder, and expressed his intention of staying. But cap space and apron demand sacrifice, which championship teams have to go through. And the interest in the Thunder star is not recent. In fact, one Western Conference executive previously admitted that Dort would be an ideal target for the Lakers.

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“I think if you’re the Lakers, you want to be front and center on some of those guys. Lu Dort is the guy who could just come in and change your entire perimeter defense,” the executive told Sean Deveney. “He’s a must-have if they can get him. That’s been a problem for them for so long. But if you have Luka Doncic, you need 3-and-D guys, and he’s on another level.”

This matches the request that Luka Doncic made recently.

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“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic told the interviewers. “If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much, and it helps me out. I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters. And some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

Ahead of his second full season, the demand from the Slovenian is clear. Instead of selecting a rookie late in the first round of the draft, the Lakers need to evaluate avenues to acquire a more proven contributor by shopping the No. 25 overall pick. Plus, they have first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 to offer.

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Lakers looking at a reunion for Luka Doncic

“Daniel Gafford could be a trade target for the Lakers with a package centered around the No. 25 overall pick in the draft,” Jake Weinbach reported on X. “The Lakers are reportedly exploring the market for a center, while Gafford has experience playing alongside Luke Doncic from their time together in Dallas.”

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The free agency market for an A-list center is small, with Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren being the top names. But both are restricted free agents, which means their respective teams can match any offer to extend their contracts. That’s why Daniel Gafford’s name could be the next best fit around Luka Doncic. The duo gained prominence during their time together in Dallas, especially Gafford, who became one of the NBA’s most efficient finishers.

Defensively, he provides legitimate rim protection and has averaged at least 1.8 blocks per game in four consecutive seasons. At 6’10” and 265 pounds, he brings the physicality that the Lakers lacked throughout much of last season. Gafford’s age (27), playoff experience, and proven chemistry with Doncic make him one of the most realistic targets available.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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