Lakers Eye Warriors’ Target After Losing 3 Free Agents Amid Ex-Pacers Star’s DeAndre Ayton Confession

ByIshan Athawle

Jul 1, 2025 | 5:31 PM EDT

Is DeAndre Ayton the biggest name in free agency right now? You could argue yes, mainly because the Lakers’ Showtime machine knows how to shine a spotlight. He was hyped as that guy—the one to bring Showtime back to life in L.A. But the buzz didn’t last. He might’ve been the flashiest name on the board, but the Lakers have their eyes on a center built for now. With LeBron chasing one last run, they’re done waiting on potential. Their eyes are now on a different big man—one who might not bring the same buzz, but could be exactly what LeBron James needs for that immediate, title-chasing boost.

We might have to bring one more team into the mix. Because the Celtics’ derailment has taken more victims than the project. And the most recent name on the list? Al Horford. Yep – doesn’t this seem like prime time association transfers? Horford’s wisdom to take James on his last hurrah has to be scripted. But you know what makes it poetic? The fact that big-time rival Warriors were looking to do the same.

“Sources tell me and @DanWoikeSports that Al Horford is also under serious consideration by the Lakers (in addition to the Warriors). As he says below, this might take some time,” said Sam Amick on X.

This is a developing story…

Can Al Horford's experience be the secret weapon LeBron needs for one last championship run?

