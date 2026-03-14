Lakers Eye 7’2 Center in 2026 NBA Draft to Pair With Deandre Ayton & Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers could be heading toward one of the most pivotal offseasons in franchise history. With the possibility of LeBron James departing before the 2026-27 season, the Purple and Gold may suddenly find themselves with significant cap space and a chance to reshape their roster. But while the future of their superstar dominates headlines, a more immediate concern looms: the center position.

According to ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo, who worked on the latest mock draft, the Lakers were projected to select Arizona center Motiejus Krivas with their 21st pick in the first round at the 2026 Draft. Krivas, a 7-foot-2 center, could definitely address the Lakers’ defensive issues in the frontcourt. Hailed as one of the most impactful defenders in college basketball, he uses his size to protect the rim, something that the Lakers desperately need.

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“Krivas took a big step forward this season and has gradually set himself apart within a large group of bigs projected in the 20-40 range,” Woo wrote.

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“He’s on the short list of most impactful defenders in college basketball, using his sheer size (7-2) to deter opponents around the rim, win rebounds (8.2 RPG) and dictate play on the interior. He has good feet and hands, finishes effectively around the rim, has made 79.7% of his free throws, and looks like a future NBA rotation player. Krivas doesn’t have flashy upside, but he is a good bet to return value later in the draft,” he added.

The Arizona State center, Krivas, is averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks through 31 games this season while shooting 58.8% from the field. The Lithuanian star is considered one of the underrated options in this draft class. He is highly rated for using his size in defensive situations.

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His imposing size and defensive instincts could actually work in the Lakers’ favor. They need players with a defined role who can protect the rim, rebound, and be a reliable presence in the interior. Kravis could complement the Lakers’ backcourt, led by Luka Doncic, and allow them to play with more freedom.

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Lakers flourishing with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves backcourt synergy

The Los Angeles Lakers have caught steam at the right time, winning the last four games despite LeBron James missing several games due to injury. They registered a fantastic 142-130 win over the Chicago Bulls in the previous clash.

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It was a historic game for Doncic, who finished with 51 points, draining 9 three-pointers in his 37 minutes on the court.

Imago Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His backcourt partner, Austin Reaves, was not far behind as he recorded 30 points on the night, dropping four out of seven three-pointers. Overall, the synergy between the two guards was exceptional, and many believe it is the way forward for the Purple and Gold.

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Reaves is enjoying a career year, averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The star guard will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is reportedly looking at a major payday. If the Lakers agree to pay that price, it remains to be seen, but given how he plays in the backcourt with Doncic and the understanding that he has developed with the Slovenian, he could actually sort things out for the Lakers for years to come.

If not for his calf injury, the Lakers guard could have featured in his first All-Star appearance this season. With his best years beyond him, the Lakers could stray from LeBron and focus on the Doncic-Reaves backcourt duo to lead the way for the team.

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Doncic has shone as a franchise cornerstone, creating history against the Bulls by becoming the player with the most 50-point double-doubles as a point guard in NBA history.

If the Lakers address their issues at center, it could help their backcourt duo maximize their efforts. Even if the Lakers push for Kravis, they may still look at other options during the summer, with rumors around Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams II getting more evident with every passing day.