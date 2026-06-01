Lakers Eye Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Teammate After Rotation Snub in Thunder’s Failed Playoff Run

Entering the 2026 season, the LA Lakers wished to make it to the NBA Finals, if not win it. But their hopes died in the first round of the playoffs. As such, they will be expected to be aggressive in the upcoming offseason with clear needs and high cap flexibility. And what better roster to break than the reigning champions who just lost in the WCF?

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The Oklahoma City Thunder fell 111–103 in Game 7 of the WCF, and are projected to be well above the luxury tax’s second apron. It all could mean a rebuild, and the Lakers are already circling their camp to find some good three-point shooters.

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NBA insider Sean Deveney reported that “The Lakers are targeting Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe” and that “They were called “other possible Lakers targets.””

“It’s like they are their own free-agency bubble unto themselves. Everyone is waiting to get one of their players.” one executive stated.

Sports reporter Evan Sidery further claimed that this move for the shooting guards would specifically be to become apron-compliant, as both were absent from the team’s main rotation in the postseason.

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According to Spotrac, Wiggings will hold about a $9 million cap hit next season, and Isaiah Joe holds about a $11.3 million cap hit, both affordable for the Lakers. Both players have over 30 percent career efficiency from beyond the arc and shot over 40 percent in 2025-26, making them doable for the Lakers, who shot about 38 percent from the three-point mark.

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The move will also work for OKC.

With the Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams extensions kicking in, OKC is projected to be $28 million over the second apron next season. SGA will be in the final year of his five-year designated rookie max extension, earning $40.8 million. He is then expected to sign a historic four-year, $285 million supermax extension. As a result, any roster cuts would likely begin with players who were used sparingly during the playoffs.

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Both Joe and Wiggins remained active in the rotation as spacing threats during the regular season, but their floor time was slashed severely during the 2026 playoff run. Joe played 21.2 minutes per game, which dropped to 11 minutes per game in the postseason. Similarly, Wiggins saw a massive drop, going from 21.8 to 5.8 minutes per game. If anything, even the players weren’t happy.

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“Nothing’s permanent. A lot of things change from day to day, obviously year to year. I wasn’t my best self. I obviously wasn’t seeing the minutes that I might be capable of seeing.” Aaron Wiggins said of his reduced role.

Similarly, Isaiah Joe subtly expressed his frustration at being out of the playoff rotation.

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“Obviously, with this organization, sometimes you play when you think you’re not gonna play, and you don’t play when you think you’re gonna play. You just never know,” the 26-year-old said.

With both players seemingly unhappy and the Thunder needing cap relief, they could emerge as ideal trade targets for the Lakers. JJ Redick’s team lacks floor-spacing perimeter threats and has prioritized improving its outside shooting to create more space on offense.

What do Wiggins and Joe bring to the table for the Lakers?

Apart from his affordable $10 million contract, Joe will bolster their perimeter rotation. During the 2025–26 regular season, he averaged 11.1 points and shot 41.1% from beyond the arc. His elite three-point shooting, plus being exceptionally potent at reading opposing drives and putting his body on the line to take charges. Similarly, Wiggins provided reliable, high-efficiency wing depth for the Thunder during the regular season.

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He shot 43.1% from the field and a reliable 35.6% from beyond the arc on over 4 attempts per game. Additionally, he picked up 0.92 steals per game while using his 6’5″ frame to cover multiple positions on the perimeter. The 27-year-old guard becomes the prototypical “3-and-D” connector player the Lakers currently lack on the bench.

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks even reported that the Lakers are going to surround Doncic with players who are good at shooting, rim protection, and athletic defensive wings. Clearly, Thunder’s Joe and Wiggins fit those plans.