Lakers Eye 27-Year-Old Center From Eastern Conference as Talks to Waive Dalton Knecht Intensify

Dalton Knecht’s future with the LA Lakers is becoming harder to read as the team closes in on its opening-night roster decision. The former first-round pick has not secured a clear role during preseason. And the LA side has kept looking at ways to reshape the end of its roster. One possible move would be to bring in a center from the Eastern Conference.

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The latest report suggests the conversations remain far from settled.

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NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have discussed a possible deal involving Knecht and 27-year-old big man Jericho Sims.

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims. Yet it must be said that I’ve also heard some pessimism from sources briefed on those talks that such a trade will actually go through,” Fischer wrote on his Substack.

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Dalton Knecht’s situation could come down to whether the Lakers find a trade partner in time. Another NBC report stated that the team could waive the former first-round pick if they don’t settle on a trade.

The Lakers are trying to win now around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, and Adou Thiero are also competing for wing minutes in the rotation. Knecht’s shooting remains his clearest selling point. But he needs a reliable role to turn that strength into consistent value.

The upcoming deadline puts a hard limit on the decision.

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NBA teams can carry 15 standard-contract players for the regular season, in addition to their two-way players. The Lakers have 16 guaranteed contracts, so one player must leave that group by Monday, October 19. A deal that brings Sims to LA would not, by itself, reduce the count if he replaces Knecht on a standard contract.

The Lakers would still need another roster move.

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Why is Jericho Sims in the Lakers’ picture?

Sims, a 6’10 center, could give LA another athletic option near the rim. The former second-round pick has built his value around finishing inside, rebounding, and playing above the basket rather than stretching the floor.

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For a Lakers team that wants frontcourt depth, his skill set offers a different option from another perimeter player.

The Bucks have their own roster pressure. This explains why the Bucks would consider moving a center. The team has more guaranteed contracts than standard spots available. They have also explored options involving other players, including Caris LeVert and Kevin Porter Jr.

Sims could be expendable if the Bucks prefer to use their remaining spots elsewhere. But a trade would need to make sense for both sides rather than transfer one roster problem.

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That leaves the Lakers balancing two questions: whether Sims is worth the draft capital and whether Knecht still has enough upside to keep. Sending a second-round pick as part of the package would make the cost more than a straight exchange, especially when the Lakers may be able to wait and see which players become available after cuts.

However, waiting brings no guarantee that Sims would be available to them later.

Fischer’s caution is important.

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These are exploratory discussions, not a completed agreement. And the clock is working against both teams. If the Lakers cannot find a deal they like, waiving Knecht remains a real possibility. For now, Sims is one option in a crowded search.

Meanwhile, Knecht place in the Lakers hinges on whether the front office can turn its roster squeeze into a move that improves the team.